Umatilla County restructures staff schedules

UMATILLA COUNTY — After calling an emergency meeting on Monday, Umatilla County is restructuring the schedule of its staff in an attempt to further reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19.
For at least the next four weeks, staff of each county department have been split into two teams and will alternate between working at the office and having the week off at home.
“The goal is to minimize the amount of people and foot traffic in the building,” said Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer.
The precautionary switch should reduce the risk of one staff member being infected with COVID-19 and exposing an entire department to it, Shafer said, and county staff will continue to be paid during their off weeks.
While working remotely would be ideal, Shafer said each employee’s access to the internet and county programs necessary for their work differs at home and poses too many logistical challenges.
Shafer added that there are “no real changes” for the public, who may still access the county offices at the courthouse in Pendleton with an appointment.
The switch is planned for the next four weeks but is subject to change as any new information is made available or policies are enacted.
“Just like everyone else right now, we don’t know what’s coming down the pike next,” Shafer said.
