You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Umatilla County to give emergency relief grants to small businesses

  • 0

UMATILLA COUNTY — Small businesses in Umatilla County now have another resource for some economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners redirected the $68,000 remaining in its economic development grant fund Wednesday into an emergency relief grant fund for small businesses suffering during the outbreak.

“We’re still working on the framework,” said Gail Nelson, economic development coordinator with the county. “We’re trying to get it spread out to as many people as we can to help but also help them take advantage of other current funding that’s starting to become available.”

The Umatilla County Economic Development Grants Committee coordinates the quarterly grant program, which is funded by the Oregon Lottery and distributed to small businesses to stimulate economic development, promote tourism and support community development in the county.

Now, the committee will help coordinate the distribution of $1,000 grants to small businesses that are struggling due to the pandemic. Those wanting the relief will need to apply during a one- or two-week window, though a lottery system will be in place and not all applications will be selected.

The idea is for businesses to utilize these grants in addition to incoming help from the $2 trillion stimulus package coming from the federal government later in April.

“I still would hope that we give careful attention to what kind of businesses, sole proprietor or otherwise, that might have been overlooked in the help packages,” Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said.

The economic development department is still ironing out exactly what the application and selection process will look like, Nelson said, but Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer emphasized businesses from each community in the county will be eligible.

“The biggest thing I wanted to make sure was everyone in the county had access to it,” he said.

Nelson said the number of relief grants distributed to each community in the county will be tied to the percentage of the population that community represents, which is the same as the usual economic development grant program.

Though $68,000 is currently available, the county also agreed to distribute any additional money that may be added to the fund as it becomes available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.