Umatilla County up to 24 COVID-19 cases, two linked to outbreak at Walla Walla beef producer

UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county total to 24.

One of the individuals was identified as a contact of another confirmed case, while the other had no connection to a previous case. Both individuals are self-isolating at home, and Umatilla County Public Health is identifying and reaching out to their close contacts.

As in previous announcements, no demographic information was provided about either individual, such as sex, age range or where in the county they reside. The county released a “locations trends map” on Tuesday, but it is only updated weekly and doesn’t reflect cases confirmed since then.

According to the release, three individuals diagnosed with the virus are now recovered. Currently, 12 of the county’s cases are considered active and the other 12 are considered recovered. Only one person remains hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

As of Friday, 481 tests have been conducted on samples from county residents.

In Washington, a Friday press release from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health announced a confirmed case from Umatilla County is linked to an outbreak at Tyson Fresh Meats. Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara later confirmed two local cases are currently connected to the outbreak. 

Between Walla Walla County, the Benton-Franklin Health District and Umatilla County, 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the beef production plant.

