PENDLETON — Umatilla County’s public health boss considers the county in a “more comfortable” place two years and two months into the pandemic, but the number of actual cases is harder now to pin down.
Joe Fiumara said the county had 30 cases reported during the week ending April 27.
“That’s an undercount, as cases have always been,” he said. “But even more so now, with at-home testing.”
The county has been stable at 20 to 25 cases per week for the past month, he said, and hospital counts are low.
“That’s an important metric,” Fiumara said. “We’re in a good place, but COVID is by no means gone. It would be great not to worry. I’d love it, but we’re not there yet.”
The Umatilla County Health dashboard recorded 33 cases for the week ending May 4. Morrow County had six new cases.
Fiumara said the Umatilla County’s coronavirus call center remains open and staffed.
“We’re continuing to monitor the situation, so that we’re not surprised and caught flat-footed again, as two years ago,” he said.
And Oregon for the most part has been spared the B.A.2 variant. Fiumara said vaccines and exposure to the omicron variant seem to confer protection against B.A.2, at least for keeping people out of the hospital and even preventing death.
“We’re optimistic, but remain watchful and cautious,” he said.
Fiumara also said people should continue to follow the same “ common sense” precautions to preventing the spread of coronavirus — washing hands, covering your mouth when coughing and staying home if you’re sick.
“It works,” he said.
Umatilla County Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the county’s total number of 22,452 reported cases stands at 22,452 and the disease claimed the lives of 224 people in the county.
The Oregon Health Authority on its COVID-19 website reported the state has a total of 728,335 cases and 7,520 deaths.
OHA in its latest “Breakthrough Report” on May 5 reported 18,608 cases of infection during the month of April.
“Of those cases, 8,815, or 47.4%, were unvaccinated people, and 9,769, or 52.5%, were vaccine breakthrough cases,” the report stated. “Among the breakthrough cases, 6,142, or 52.5%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.”
Oregon so far has recorded 207,952 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases, with 52,998, or 25.5%, fully vaccinated.
As of May 5, according to OHA, 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.6% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80.
OHA also stated vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and continued to encourage Oregonians to get vaccinated and, if eligible, get a booster shot.
