UMATILLA COUNTY — As the number of daily COVID-19 cases begins to trend downward, Umatilla County Public Health continues to report new coronavirus-related deaths.
The public health department announced one new death on Tuesday, Aug. 11, a 76-year-old man who died at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston and had underlying conditions. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 17 and died on Aug. 10.
The latest fatality represents the 31st death of a county resident who was diagnosed with COVID-19. The public health department has made seven COVID-19 updates since the beginning of August and has reported at least one death in all but two reports. Despite the uptick in death, the hospitalization count has remained stable at eight patients.
Umatilla County Public Health also announced 27 new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,319.
The Oregon Health Authority also announced that Smith Frozen Foods, a Weston frozen vegetable processor, has a 25-person outbreak. OHA includes both employees and close contacts who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in their outbreak data.
