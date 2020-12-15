SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday, Dec. 15, updates to county risk levels under the state's new public health framework and more counties now fall under the highest risk category, according to a press release.
Umatilla and Morrow counties remain in the extreme risk category, along with Baker and Union counties. In all, 29 of Oregon's 36 counties are listed as extreme risk for COVID-19 under the new metrics released Dec. 15. That is up from 25 counties in the highest risk category two weeks ago.
"We continue to see community spread across Oregon to the point that the majority of the state needs to continue with strict health and safety measures," Brown said in the release. "Until we reduce the spread and have high participation in vaccination, all Oregonians need to follow the guidelines in place in their counties. I am also asking Oregonians to continue practicing the measures we know are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 — wear your mask, keep physical distance from others, avoid gatherings, wash your hands often, and stay home when you're sick.”
No counties fell under the high risk category and only one — Lake County — is considered moderate risk. Lake County was placed in the extreme risk category two weeks ago.
Grant and Harney counties dropped to the lower risk category, joining Wallowa, Wheeler, Sherman and Gilliam counties. Grant County was an extreme risk county two weeks ago, while Harney County was in the moderate risk category initially.
The framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread — extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk and lower risk — and assigns health and safety measures for each level.
The Oregon Health Authority examines and publishes county data weekly. County risk levels are reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provided a "warning week" to prepare counties for potential risk level changes. The next assignment of risk levels will take effect Jan. 1.
