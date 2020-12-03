PENDLETON — Staff from the Umatilla National Forest are preparing to offer a second round of contracts for repair work on the northern portion of Forest Service Road 54, also known as Pearson Creek Road, from the intersection of East Birch Creek Road south for 0.6 miles.
Forest Service Road 54 is located approximately 10 miles southeast of Pilot Rock.
Work is anticipated to begin this winter and will include repairing the bridge approach at the intersection of East Birch Creek Road, restoring the roadway to its original width, cleaning existing cattle guards and restoring drainage features by cleaning or repairing damaged culverts and ditches. The objective of the repair work is to restore access into private residences and ensure road conditions provide for safe travel.
This section of road is closed while repair work is underway. Following the repair work, access will be limited to local traffic only.
