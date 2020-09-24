UNION — Falk’s Mini Mart in Union posted a sign Sept. 15 stating the store will not enforce mask mandates. The two-page sign stayed up for about a week before someone reported it to Oregon’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration.
Dennis Falk, the store’s owner, said the state agency told him to take down the sign or face a fine.
“I guess there is no being a free American anymore,” Falk said.
The sign in the store’s front window said: “As of 9/15/20, the day the mask request was to end ‘but’ (Gov.) Kate Brown extended it to 11/3/20. So masks are still required until then. We are asking you to be free Americans! Make your own educated decision on if you need a mask or not. We will not force you to put one on. It is not our place to go against your freedom as Americans!!!”
Falk said he put up the sign because he was tired of the mask mandate and how political everything with COVID-19 had become. The store also has political stickers on its door in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection and recalling Brown. Falk took the sign down Tuesday, Sept 22.
There is a page regarding the face covering mandate at the entrance on one of the drink coolers in the store.
