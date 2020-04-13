Unique drive-in service trades pews, hallelujahs for cars, honking horns

MILTON-FREEWATER — As churchgoers arrived for Easter Sunday service at the M-F Drive-In Theater on Sunday, it was the first time that many had attended an in-person service in weeks.
In place of the traditional pews and hallelujahs there were lines of cars and the honking of horns and, one after another, pastors from eight different churches got up and offered prayers, sermons and words of inspiration to the drive-in audience.
“With coronavirus issues, and the fact that we can’t gather together, there has really been a tug on the hearts of congregations,” said Steve Lyons, a pastor at First Christian Church. “This is powerful.”
Pastor Owen Frost said that Easter Resurrection Sunday is the highlight of the Christian faith, and the ability to gather and worship as a group is an important aspect of that celebration.
“For people who go to church and love church, not being able to go is a really big deal,” he said. “It’s essential to our faith to gather together, and we also gather together in order that we can encourage one another.”
Frost added that it is also important to find ways to gather appropriately amid quarantines and stay-at-home orders. He said that while the drive-in and live video church services are not the same as a conventional service, they are essential means to worshiping amid COVID-19.
“At least we see each other here, and we’re gathered together to worship God in a corporate sense,” said Frost.
M-F Drive-In Theater owner Mike Speiss said the drive-in has long been a family-oriented business, and the opportunity to support his community was key in the decision to open the space up for the Easter service. Spiess said the community has always supported the drive-in and he was happy to be able to give back.
“Anything that we can do to serve our community, we want to do it,” he said.
Spiess, who spent much of the day cleaning the bathroom between uses and offering instructions to drive-in attendees, said that he opted to donate the space as a way of bringing the people together as a community.
“We’re living in a unique time, and this is a unique venue and I just couldn’t feel happier about how it’s gone,” he said.
For Gene Bruns and Marja McChesney, who live just north of the Oregon-Washington border, the drive-in Easter service served as more than an opportunity to gather in recognition of their faith: It provided an opportunity to celebrate their marriage. The pair were wed at the drive-in to kick off the 11 a.m. Easter service.
“We have a lot of friends and relatives here that we couldn’t have had together otherwise,” Bruns said.
Pastor Lloyd Perrin, of the Milton Freewater Seventh-day Adventist Church, performed the late morning ceremony atop the drive-in’s “snack shack.”
“We’re on top of the snack shack,” boomed Perrin’s voice over the PA system. “Never before has there been a wedding here on top of the snack shack.”
Perrin kept the service brief, but encouraged honking from the crowd and tried to find the humor in the unusual arrangements before concluding the ceremony in a prayer and the exchanging of rings.
The couple, who have known each other for 16 years, had been planning a wedding for April 24 when their plans were upended by the cancellation of public gatherings due to a variety of stay-home orders as a result of COVID-19.
“It means everything to us to be able to celebrate with people,” McChesney said.
