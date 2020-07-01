VANCOUVER, Wash. — United Grain Corporation reopened its Vancouver export terminal Wednesday, July 1, which was closed late last week by the company after two workers tested positive for COVID-19.
UGC has worked closely with the Clark County Public Health Department on testing workers at the terminal, deep-cleaning the facility and quarantining personnel who may have had contact with the two infected workers.
As an essential business that provides grain products used for food across the world, UGC has continued to operate during the pandemic under stricter public health guidelines and enhanced cleaning procedures to ensure the safety of everyone at the facility. Proactive measures include a reduced workforce onsite, requiring face mask at all times, maintaining six feet of distance when possible, practicing enhanced cleaning procedures between each shift and weekly deep cleaning and sanitization.
“We will continue to practice robust safety procedures and ask everyone working at our facility to do their part to ensure they are following the not only their own safety, but that of their colleagues and our community,” said United Grain Corporation CEO Augusto Bassanini.
