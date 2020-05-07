United Way of the Blue Mountains receives funding for emergency food and shelter program

UMATILLA COUNTY — Local agencies administering emergency food and shelter programs can now apply for federal funding received by United Way of the Blue Mountains, according to a press release.
United Way of the Blue Mountains is receiving $35,066 in annual funding for the fiscal year and $49,994 from the coronavirus relief bill under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The funding is meant to supplement local food and shelter programs and can be used for food, in the form of served meals or groceries and food boxes, lodging in a mass shelter or hotel, one month's rent or mortgage payment or one month's utility bill payment.
The Local Emergency Food and Shelter Program Board will select how the funds are allocated. In order to be considered, local agencies must be a private voluntary nonprofit or units of government and be eligible for federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and or shelter.
If they are a private voluntary organization, they must also have a voluntary board.
Completed applications must be submitted to christy@uwbluemt.org or completed online at www.uwbluemt.org/EFSP no later than Monday, May 18, at 3 p.m.
