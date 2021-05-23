PORTLAND — As the numbers of people in the United States getting inoculated against the novel coronavirus that has shut down the planet for over a year dwindles, some states and businesses are turning to incentives to encourage people to get their shots.
In Oregon, vaccinated people over 18 could win between $10,000 and $1 million in a state lottery.
If not getting COVID-19 isn’t reason enough for you to get your vaccination in Oregon, here are some standout deals that may entice you.
See any freebies we should add to the list? Email trending@oregonian.com.
Virgil Wells of Boring sells trees and turns them into bowls, back scratchers on other items
How can Oregon increase vaccinations?: Free beer, gift cards, $1 million lottery, mandatory shots?
Gov. Kate Brown has scheduled a news conference with the Oregon Lottery Friday -- signaling a cash lottery for vaccinated residents might be coming.
Krispy Kreme
Vaccinated? You can walk into any Krispy Kreme in the country, show your completed vaccination card, and walk out with a free “Original Glazed” doughnut. And you can do it once a day, every day, for the rest of 2021.
Shake Shack
Did you know Oregon has a Shake Shack? It’s at Cedar Hills Crossing. And did you know, if you show your fully filled-out vaccination card, you can get yourself a free order of crinkle cut fries? Now you know!
Fort George Brewery
The Astoria brewery is offering a 6-pack of Tender Loving Empire to people who stop by their pub and show a vaccine card while supplies last.
Sloane Boutique
Portland’s Sloane Boutique is offering people who show a completed vaccination card 20% off purchases during the month of May.
Vault 31 Bar
Vancouver’s Vault 31 Bar is giving away Jell-O shots to people who can prove they are fully vaccinated.
Kaya Shack
Cannabis chain with locations in Salem and Portland Kaya Shack is offering a “Pot for Shot” promotion, giving customers 10% off when they bring in a vaccination card.
McCoy Outdoor Outfitters
If you’re fully vaccinated you can get 10% off of a whitewater rafting trip on the Deschutes River. Call McCoy Outdoor Outfitters at 541-595-8631 for more info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.