BOARDMAN — The Boardman Chamber of Commerce announced that a COVID-19 vaccine clinic specifically geared toward farm and food processing workers will be held from Wednesday, March 24, through Saturday, March 27, at the Sage Center on Northeast 101 Olson Road in Boardman, according to a press release.
The clinics will be held on March 24 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., March 25 from noon to 7 p.m., March 26 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and March 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those who wish to be vaccinated do not need health insurance, but are encouraged to bring a health insurance card if they have one.
The chamber is asking that residents make an appointment, but said “vaccinations without appointment will depend on availability.”
Residents can call 541-481-4200 to make an appointment for their vaccine.
Second doses of the vaccine will be provided in April.
