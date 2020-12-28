LA GRANDE — Veterans, including those served by the La Grande VA Clinic, will be among the first in Northeast Oregon to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Linda Wondra, public affairs officer for the Walla Walla VA Medical Center, which oversees the La Grande clinic, said on Saturday, Dec. 26, that veterans in Northeast Oregon may begin receiving calls inviting them to come in and get free Moderna COVID-19 shots by mid-January. The La Grande VA clinic will be among the sites where the vaccine will be provided.
The vaccine will come from the Walla Walla VA Medical Center, which received the vaccine on Dec. 2. The Walla Walla VA, whose service area includes Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington, has been vaccinating all of its staff who have direct contact with veterans, including doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners, since then.
"We started right away, we didn’t miss a beat," Wondra said. "We are very excited."
Front line workers who are set to be vaccinated this week include the staff at the La Grande VA Clinic.
Once all front line workers within the Walla Walla VA are vaccinated, veterans who are enrolled with the VA will begin being contacted. Veterans will need a scheduled appointment before they can receive the vaccine.
"We will not be taking walk-ins," Wondra said.
There is no need for enrolled veterans to pre-register or come into a clinic to sign up.
If a veteran is not enrolled with the VA, the individual can check their eligibility by going to the VA’s "how to apply for VA health care" site at va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.
From this site, a veteran can apply online or download the VA form 10-10EZ form.
Veterans who are at higher risk will be the first to contacted about setting up vaccination appointments. Those most vulnerable to COVID-19 include individuals who are at least 60 and have underlying health conditions.
The Walla Walla VA is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the first limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
"Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated," said Chris Bjornberg, the Walla Walla VA’s Medical Center Director in a press release.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was 94 percent effective in clinical trials in preventing
COVID-19 disease, according to the press release. The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart.
