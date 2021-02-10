WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla VA is holding its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, Feb. 13, according to a press release.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held at the Walla Walla VA Medical Center Campus, 77 Wainwright Drive, Walla Walla. The clinic plans to schedule a minimum of 500 appointments for the day, according to the release.
“In an effort to serve more veterans, we are holding this weekend day clinic to vaccinate enrolled/health care eligible veterans age 60 years and older,” the release said.
Veterans from any area clinics — Walla Walla, Tri-Cities, Yakima, Lewiston, Idaho, and La Grande — are encouraged to call and schedule an appointment for the clinic.
