WALLA WALLA, Washington — The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla is moving into the first phase of its “Moving Forward Plan” on Monday, Aug. 31. With patients slowly being brought back to the VA for face-to-face appointments, a new check-in process is being implemented.
Veterans who arrive for an appointment will proceed through the temperature screening location before parking their vehicle in the parking lot. Before exiting their car, the veteran will check in for their appointment using their cellphone by texting “here” to “53079.” This process will utilize the VA’s VEText messaging system and will alert their primary care team of their arrival. The veteran’s team will alert the veteran when to proceede into the building for the appointment.
The new process will be in place for all of Walla Walla VA’s locations, including the Walla Walla VA campus, Lewiston, Idaho, La Grande and Richland, Wash. For veterans who don’t have a cellphone or if their cellphone number is not correctly registered in their health record, they can proceed to the appointment as long as they have a green verification sheet that confirms they have a current appointment. Staff will advise the veteran on where to wait for the appointment.
For any comments or questions, contact Linda Wondra, public affairs officer, at 509-386-1117.
