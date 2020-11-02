WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla Veterans Affairs office is offering a new program to help through the difficulties COVID-19 has created. Led by the Walla Walla chapter chaplain, Troy Parson, the seven-week virtual program, The Shalom Project, will facilitate conversations about ways to live a healthy and complete life.
"During these times, with COVID restrictions, we are on the defense," Parson said. "And sometimes when we do that, such as with social distancing, we lose that connection, so now we need to go on the offense to bring it back."
The class begins Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. and will continue at the same time every Tuesday. The topics discussed will include bonding, mind, body and spiritual health, and decluttering. The Northport, New York, chapter chaplain, Paul Swerdlow, developed this program in March.
"The Shalom Project is a series of conversations where veterans can get together and talk about how they have been practicing the topic for the week, and how they plan to implement going forward," Parson said.
Veterans who wish to participate can join at any time. They can sign up by contacting Parson at 509-525-5200, extension 26181, or Kristen Hill, extension 26725.
