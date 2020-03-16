PENDLETON — In an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus, Wallowa-Whitman National Forest offices across Oregon, Washington and Idaho are now operating by appointment only.
In accordance with guidance from the Department of Agriculture to limit in-person interactions, those seeking an appointment are asked to call their local office beforehand to allow Forest staff to first assist either online or over the phone. If the appointment must be handled in-person, Forest staff ask that clients self-assess using the following criteria:
- Have you, someone in your household, or someone you have been in close or frequent contact with been diagnosed with COVID-19, or had any contact with a confirmed case?
- In the last 14 days, has someone in your household, or someone who you have been in close or frequent contact with returned from, or made a travel connection through, a CDC Level 2 or Level 3 country, or State Department Level 3 or Level 4 country (ex: China, Korea, Japan, Iran, or the European Union)?
- Have you exhibited any cold or flu-like symptoms within the last 24 hours (ex: fever greater than 100.4, shortness of breath, body aches, coughing, or sneezing)?
If the answer to all three of these questions are "no," visitors can call the appropriate number for assistance to request an in-person appointment. Approval will be based on the appointment's necessity and time-sensitivity.
If the answer to any one of the above questions is "yes," visitors can still call the appropriate number to seek assistance in a manner other than in person.
- Baker City: 541-523-6391
- La Grande: 541-962-8500
- Joseph: 541-426-5546
- Clarkston, Wash.: 509-758-0616
- Riggins, Idaho: 208-628-3916
