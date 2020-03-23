You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Walmart hiring more associates to keep up with increased demand

  • 0
Walmart
Buy Now

Shoppers come and go from the Walmart in Pendleton in this Sept. 2019 file photo. The company has announced a plan to hire 150,000 additional employees by the end of May, including 1,200 in Oregon.

 Staff photo by Ben Lonergan, File

HERMISTON — As an increasing number of Americans lose their jobs to COVID-19 shutdowns, Walmart is hiring more associates to keep up with demand and giving temporary raises.

The company has announced a plan to hire 150,000 additional employees by the end of May, including 1,200 in Oregon. A news release states that these “will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time.”

Walmart is also giving a temporary $2 per hour pay increase for associates working at its e-commerce fulfillment centers, which includes the Hermiston Walmart Distribution Center, from now through Memorial Day.

The company is also offering a $250 referral bonus to fulfillment center associates who refer a new hire. The newly hired associate also receives a $250 referral bonus.

Expedited hiring

In the Hermiston Distribution Center, a person can apply online, get hired and begin working in a fulfillment center or distribution center as soon as that same day.

Josh Burns, manager at the Walmart Distribution Center in Hermiston, said they are recruiting right now for roughly 50 positions, that they hope to hire “as quickly as we can.” He said the hiring process normally takes about two weeks, but can now be completed within 24 hours.

“Our hiring process has been greatly streamlined,” he said.

Worries about needing to self-quarantine at home for weeks, added to continuing orders from the governor to encourage people to stay home, have caused a large increase in purchasing of groceries, paper goods and other items, at times leaving shelves bare in Umatilla County stores.

Grocery stores and the Hermiston distribution center, which takes in shipments of products from vendors and distributes them to Walmart stores around the Pacific Northwest, have seen increased workloads as a result. Burns said the distribution center has seen demand “well beyond what was forecast” for a usual spring.

“We’re experiencing new records for demand almost daily,” he said.

Anyone interested in applying for positions can visit careers.walmart.com online and search for the town where they want to work.

For those who already work for the company, Walmart has announced that it will be giving $300 bonuses to all full-time hourly workers and $150 bonuses to part-time hourly workers employed with the company as of March 1. Those bonuses will be paid on April 2.

The company has also adjusted its leave policy, giving two weeks pay to those who miss work after being diagnosed with COVID-19 or directed to quarantine.

“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,” Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart, said in a statement. “We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.