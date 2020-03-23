Walmart hiring more associates to keep up with increased demand

HERMISTON — As an increasing number of Americans lose their jobs to COVID-19 shutdowns, Walmart is hiring more associates to keep up with demand and giving temporary raises.
The company has announced a plan to hire 150,000 additional employees by the end of May, including 1,200 in Oregon. A news release states that these “will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time.”
Walmart is also giving a temporary $2 per hour pay increase for associates working at its e-commerce fulfillment centers, which includes the Hermiston Walmart Distribution Center, from now through Memorial Day.
The company is also offering a $250 referral bonus to fulfillment center associates who refer a new hire. The newly hired associate also receives a $250 referral bonus.
Expedited hiring
In the Hermiston Distribution Center, a person can apply online, get hired and begin working in a fulfillment center or distribution center as soon as that same day.
Josh Burns, manager at the Walmart Distribution Center in Hermiston, said they are recruiting right now for roughly 50 positions, that they hope to hire “as quickly as we can.” He said the hiring process normally takes about two weeks, but can now be completed within 24 hours.
“Our hiring process has been greatly streamlined,” he said.
Worries about needing to self-quarantine at home for weeks, added to continuing orders from the governor to encourage people to stay home, have caused a large increase in purchasing of groceries, paper goods and other items, at times leaving shelves bare in Umatilla County stores.
Grocery stores and the Hermiston distribution center, which takes in shipments of products from vendors and distributes them to Walmart stores around the Pacific Northwest, have seen increased workloads as a result. Burns said the distribution center has seen demand “well beyond what was forecast” for a usual spring.
“We’re experiencing new records for demand almost daily,” he said.
Anyone interested in applying for positions can visit careers.walmart.com online and search for the town where they want to work.
For those who already work for the company, Walmart has announced that it will be giving $300 bonuses to all full-time hourly workers and $150 bonuses to part-time hourly workers employed with the company as of March 1. Those bonuses will be paid on April 2.
The company has also adjusted its leave policy, giving two weeks pay to those who miss work after being diagnosed with COVID-19 or directed to quarantine.
“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,” Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart, said in a statement. “We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us.”
