UMATILLA COUNTY — All Walmart stores in Oregon began scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Wednesday, March 10, according to a news release.
As new appointments become available, slots will appear online at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. Times vary by store. Vaccines are available to those currently eligible under Oregon Health Authority guidelines, including those age 65 and up and certain professions.
Vaccine appointments are also available at a variety of other locations now, including Safeway, Bi-Mart, hospitals and several local health clinics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.