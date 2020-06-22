UMATILLA COUNTY — A surge in newly reported COVID-19 cases on June 22 caused Umatilla County’s case count to soar past the 300 threshold.
According to a Umatilla County Public Health press release, the 52 new positive cases bring the county’s total to 304.
Despite the massive uptick in new cases, the public health department is reporting that all the new patients are recovering from home in self-isolation and the hospitalization count remains steady at three people. Since the beginning of the pandemic, four people have died from COVID-19 in the county.
The active case count, which now stands at 131, is beginning to catch up with the recovery count at 169.
There have now been 2,969 tests in Umatilla County, with 281 coming positive and the rest considered presumptive because the patient is showing COVID-19 symptoms and had contact with a previously positive case.
The county is continuing to advise seniors and the medically vulnerable to stay home regardless of their health in addition to frequent and thorough hand washing by all residents and social distancing of at least six feet when leaving the home.
The county is also cautioning against employees going into work while sick, adding that it has found evidence of employees trying to work through illness.
"Now, more than ever, it is important for businesses to ensure that employees are not coming to work sick,” the press release states. “Employees may feel internal and external pressure to work through mild illness. Businesses are encouraged to develop flexible leave policies to support employees who become ill and establish procedures for sending employees who are not feeling well home.”
