PENDLETON — One new outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified at a Morrow County workplace and eight previously identified workplaces in Umatilla and Morrow counties are now considered resolved, according to the weekly report published by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The weekly report from the health authority includes a list of workplaces with at least 30 employees that have had at least five cases of COVID-19 linked to them, either through employees testing positive or confirmed cases being traced back to those employees as the most probable source.
Two of the larger Umatilla County outbreaks previously identified at Atkinson Staffing in Hermiston (57 cases) and McDonald’s in Hermiston (33 cases) were declared resolved as of Sept. 23. The last case reported at Atkinson Staffing was Aug. 21, the report stated, and the last at McDonald’s was Aug. 25.
Other workplace outbreaks in Umatilla County no longer considered active by the Oregon Health Authority include MJ’s Labor Services in Hermiston (20 cases), River Point Harms in Hermiston (18 cases), Keystone RV Company in Pendleton (nine cases) and Pacific Ag in Hermiston (seven cases).
In Morrow County, the Oregon Potato Co. was also removed from the active outbreak list in the Sept. 23 report after previously reporting 17 total cases.
Four senior care facilities were included in the Oregon Health Authority’s report as of Sept. 10, but within two weeks that number has dropped to just one. As of Sept. 23, Sun Terrace and the 10 cases and two deaths connected to the facility was the only one characterized as active.
Regency Hermiston Nursing & Rehabilitation Center had been the site of the largest COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in the state, with 97 confirmed cases of the virus and 14 deaths. Those cases dated back to July 13, but the nursing home was finally downgraded to a “resolved” outbreak in the state’s Sept. 16 report.
Guardian Angel Homes in Hermiston was removed from the active outbreak list in the Sept. 23 report after 18 cases and one death had been attributed to the facility. Ashley Manor in Hermiston was also removed in the Sept. 23 report. Thirteen cases were previously linked to the facility.
