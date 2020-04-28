You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Western Oregon restaurant making trip to Eastern Oregon

  • 0

NEWPORT — For years, Mo’s Original Seafood and Chowder has helped schools and nonprofit organizations raise money by selling its clam chowder base as a fundraiser. Now, Mo’s is selling the base to keep its feet under it as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the food service industry.

Mo’s presold beach bundles — clam chowder base, homemade bread, garlic cheese butter and mini-cobbler — began when the shelter-in-place order started March 16.

“We are just trying to pay some bills and stay open,” said Gabrielle McEntee-Wilson, Mo’s co-owner and vice president of public relations. “This is just an offshoot of fundraising Mo’s usually does with sports teams and others, but on a bigger scale.”

The presale, fueled by a significant word-of-mouth campaign, including La Grande’s Jessica Hall Baun, saw Mo’s sell 1,500 quarts of chowder base, 250 loaves of bread, 300 12-ounce portions of butter and 250 mini-cobblers. All of the food is being made at the Newport location.

“People didn’t have to buy a whole bundle and could just buy the chowder if they wanted to,” said McEntee-Wilson.

Now McEntee-Wilson, who owns the Original Mo’s in Newport and Mo’s West in Otter Rock at the Devil’s Punchbowl, with her mother, Cindy McEntee, and brother, Dylan McEntee, will be making the trip across Oregon to drop off the bundles, that have been sold out. It begins April 30 with stops in Boardman, Pendleton and La Grande. That will be followed by trips to Baker City and Ontario on May 1. People will be able to pick up their orders at that time.

“We reach out to each town and $1 of every bundle goes to a cause they choose with most picking a food bank,” McEntee-Wilson said. “We will make another trip, but we don’t know when that will be.”

Mo’s not only has sold bundles in Oregon, but Utah as well. It speaks to people wanting a little taste of the coast when they can’t travel.

“We are just so honored by how much people care about our success and are buying chowder because it has been hard,” McEntee-Wilson said. “We have so much gratitude for our customers.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.