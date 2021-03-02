ATHENA — About a month and a half ago, Megan McLouth and Hazel Hammersla felt oh, so tired of social distancing and pandemic isolation.
So Megan emailed Hazel and asked her friend and Weston Middle School classmate if she’d like to write a play together virtually.
Hazel quickly agreed. The two sixth graders figured out a way to write their script while video chatting on their phones. Deciding to start immediately, they fired up their laptops. Megan sat on a carpeted stairway at her house. Hazel divided her time between a couch and the floor.
“I Googled ‘good themes for kids’ plays’ and it came up with plays about messengers and warriors. We decided to combine the two themes,” Megan said. “Hazel set up a Google document and we just started writing.”
Megan did most of the writing, while Hazel supplied dialogue ideas and proofread copy. Together they dreamed up characters and fleshed out their personalities. About two hours later, “The Messenger” was a fait accompli. The girls felt exhilarated.
“We were both screaming over the phone, we were so excited,” Megan said.
Their seven-page, approximately 30-minute play isn’t set into a specific time period. There are no phones, but they have trains and McDonalds, Megan explained. In the main role, a boy named Kye attempts to deliver a message to “the next great warrior.”
After not seeing each other for months, they finally got together in person in mid-January to post play audition posters in Athena businesses. Auditions took place several days later at Athena City Park. During tryouts, the girls realized they had a bit of a problem.
“We were going to have more boys in the play, but only one boy showed up at the tryouts,” Hazel said.
Megan and Hazel adjusted the script on the spot. Most boy roles became girl roles, but not all. A girl plays Kye’s dad. The cast list includes 19 characters played by 10 actors.
A couple of Wednesdays ago, the cast members assembled at the Moosebees Hair Salon in Athena for a first read-through. They plopped on a couch and chairs near a cozy fire in a wood stove. On the coffee table lay a big bag of Quaker Chewy Bars and an assemblage of masks and phones.
They ignored the dings of incoming texts and concentrated on the dialogue. Megan directed the action when she wasn’t reading her own lines.
At the end of the read-through, they decided to practice their curtain call just for fun. As she watched the young actors emote, salon owner Christy Lovins smiled.
“I think they really miss socializing with their friends,” Lovins said. “This is a good thing.”
“The Messenger” is actually not Megan and Hazel’s first attempt at play writing. They collaborated on a short play called “Friends” last year, which they wrote together at Hazel’s house, meeting together once a week. Megan had caught the theater bug after acting in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at the Little Theater of Walla Walla in Washington, in December of 2019.
“I really wanted to be in a play again,” she said. “I thought, ‘Nobody else in our school is going to make a play that I can be in so I’m going to make one myself.’”
The girls recruited actors for “Friends,” and then performed it at school for their classmates.
The young playwrights haven’t yet scheduled the performance of “The Messenger.”
“We haven’t decided when we’re going to perform,” Megan said. “We’ll do it whenever we’re ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.