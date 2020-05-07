Whisky Fest reschedules 2020 concert for 2021

PENDLETON — Gov. Kate Brown hadn’t even finished her press conference announcing that all large events through the end of September would need to be canceled before Pendleton Whisky Music Fest made an announcement of its own: all the acts and artists set for the 2020 event would be rolled over to the same time in 2021.
In an interview, Whisky Fest cofounder Doug Corey said he preferred the term “rescheduled” over postponed or canceled because the event had already booked co-headliners Macklemore and Eric Church plus openers Randy Houser and Brett Kissel for July 10, 2021.
Corey said organizers were already anticipating Brown’s order by the time she made her announcement, and all the acts were quick to agree to a 2021 show.
Corey said it was disappointing, but the right thing to do during these times.
“It’s the best thing for the community,” he said.
Whisky Fest had already announced a sell out crowd by the time organizers rescheduled the concert, and Corey said everyone who bought a ticket for 2020 would have their ticket transferred to 2021.
Although Whisky Fest reserves the right to deny refunds for “an act of God, strikes, epidemics, and any act or order of any public authority or any cause,” Corey said Whisky Fest was committed to refunding any tickets for customers who couldn’t make the 2021 event.
Corey said a refunding process would be set up in the coming days, and any tickets that became available via refund would be sold again at a later date.
