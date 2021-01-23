HERMISTON — The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has once again shuffled sports seasons, this time moving traditional spring sports to Season 2, while winter sports have now been pushed to Season 3.
The WIAA executive board announced the decision on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
“Based on the risk levels assigned to traditional winter activities compared to traditional spring activities, the executive board made the decision that those spring activities will have the opportunity to play much earlier than winter activities,” WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said in a news release. “The board will continue to monitor the status of activities over the coming months to ensure that those traditional spring sports receive a chance to participate.”
Under the new plan, spring sports would begin with pre-contest practices on March 15, with the season ending on May 1. Winter sports would begin practice on April 26, with the season ending on June 12.
Hermiston High School Athletic Director Larry Usher said he and fellow Mid-Columbia Conference athletic directors met twice in the past week trying to hammer out tentative schedules for the upcoming fall sports season, which is set to begin on Feb. 1.
“There are so many factors involved,” Usher said. “We fall under the Oregon Health Authority guidelines. Right now, we could compete in cross-country, slow pitch softball and girls soccer.”
With Umatilla County in the extreme risk category, sports like volleyball and football are not allowed.
Hermiston, which competes in the MCC with seven Tri-City schools and Walla Walla High School, also has to comply with Washington state health measures.
All of Washington currently is in Phase I, which prohibits sports like football and volleyball. The state is broken up into regions, and each region must meet guidelines to be able to participate in certain sports. The Tri-Cities and Walla Walla are in the South Central region.
Hermiston will not be allowed to play unless Umatilla County and the South Central region both are in compliance with local health mandates.
When sports do resume, don’t expect a Friday Night Lights experience for football.
Each game is limited to 200 people, or 25% capacity of the facility, whichever is smaller. Those numbers also include players, coaches and officials.
“Football will have no fans, but soccer might have 150,” Usher said. “The biggest factor is who gets to watch the kids play. The first priority is that the kids get to play. Everything else is secondary.”
The limit also extends to media, but Usher said if parents cannot watch their kids play, that media would be essential.
One aspect of returning to play that players and coaches are not fond of is wearing a mask during games and practices.
The rule does not extend to swimming and diving, and according to WIAA Sports & Activities Information Director Casey Johnson, they are working with local health districts to get a waiver for cross-country.
Michigan and Delaware were the only states that required masks for football, volleyball and soccer this past fall.
