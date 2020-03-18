WIAA plans to hold state events, providing schools are back in session

You are the owner of this article.
HERMISTON — Provided that school resumes by the end of April, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is planning to move forward with holding state tournaments and meets in May.

According to a release by the WIAA, staff have conferred with district directors, gathered feedback from the WIAA Student Leadership Committee, and received countless emails from students and parents urging the WIAA to preserve the state championship experience if the opportunity allows.

Hermiston is in its second year of participating in the WIAA and the Mid-Columbia Conference.

The news was well-received by Hermiston senior Jazlyn Romero, who won a 3A state javelin title last spring.

"There is still a chance," Romero said of defending her state title.

The Oregon School Activities Association Executive Board said it will meet April 1 and April 15 to reevaluate the suspension of spring activities and sports, along with the state championships. This will allow the board to review any updated guidelines and directives in collaboration with the governor’s office.

The OSAA will post updates on its website.

In the meantime, the OSAA said games and events should remain canceled, not deleted. It keeps a team's schedule viable in case games are able to be made up at a later date.

With schools currently scheduled to reopen after April 24, the WIAA will hold state championship events as scheduled. Any further delays could put state championships in jeopardy as no championships will be held after May 30 to avoid conflicts with graduation.

As with any sport, a minimum of 10 practices will need to be met before athletes can compete.

"The blanket waiver to WIAA practice restrictions will allow for student-athletes to achieve 10 practices within five days," the release stated.

Coaches and administrators are encouraged to think outside the box, possibly holding morning workouts before school, and sport specific practices after school.

In the meantime, all organized contests and practices are not allowed under instruction from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

In Oregon, student-led workouts are allowed, provided that coaches are not involved in organizing or participating in the workout.

