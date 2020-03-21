Wildhorse closing Tower Hotel, Cineplex on Sunday

You are the owner of this article.
MISSION — After shutting down the casino floor and most of its other services earlier this week due to the novel coronavirus, Wildhorse Resort & Casino is closing its Tower Hotel, Cineplex, Hot Rock Cafe and Wild Roast on Sunday until further notice.

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Board of Trustees agreed Wednesday to pay Wildhorse employees for the next two weeks.

The CTUIR’s Incident Command Team announced the updated closures in its latest press release Friday, which also included a list of mental health and recovery resources provided by the Yellowhawk Behavioral Health Department.

Those resources can be viewed at yellowhawk.org/coronavirus-updates, and those with questions can contact Yellowhawk at 541-240-8670.

The CTUIR has also closed Kayak Public Transit from Monday, March 23 through Saturday, March 28.

According to the release, the CTUIR Fish and Wildlife Commission is also making accommodations for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The CTUIR Fish and Wildlife Commission stands ready to help address Tribal members’ critical needs for First Food sources while maintaining the health of big game populations for current and future use,” the release said.

The commission will make current inventories of fish and game meat available to seniors and others “deemed unable to provide for their own needs” while also evaluating its permitting process for hunting.

“In the near term, a limited number of special subsistence hunt permits may be issued for hunt areas where impacts to herd health and other natural resources can be minimized,” the release said.

