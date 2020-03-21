Wildhorse closing Tower Hotel, Cineplex on Sunday

MISSION — After shutting down the casino floor and most of its other services earlier this week due to the novel coronavirus, Wildhorse Resort & Casino is closing its Tower Hotel, Cineplex, Hot Rock Cafe and Wild Roast on Sunday until further notice.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Board of Trustees agreed Wednesday to pay Wildhorse employees for the next two weeks.
The CTUIR’s Incident Command Team announced the updated closures in its latest press release Friday, which also included a list of mental health and recovery resources provided by the Yellowhawk Behavioral Health Department.
Those resources can be viewed at yellowhawk.org/coronavirus-updates, and those with questions can contact Yellowhawk at 541-240-8670.
The CTUIR has also closed Kayak Public Transit from Monday, March 23 through Saturday, March 28.
According to the release, the CTUIR Fish and Wildlife Commission is also making accommodations for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The CTUIR Fish and Wildlife Commission stands ready to help address Tribal members’ critical needs for First Food sources while maintaining the health of big game populations for current and future use,” the release said.
The commission will make current inventories of fish and game meat available to seniors and others “deemed unable to provide for their own needs” while also evaluating its permitting process for hunting.
“In the near term, a limited number of special subsistence hunt permits may be issued for hunt areas where impacts to herd health and other natural resources can be minimized,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.