Wildhorse Golf Course opens Saturday, Hamley to open Tuesday

MISSION — Wildhorse Resort & Casino is moving ahead in the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s phased reopening plan.
Beginning Saturday, Wildhorse Golf Course and Grill is allowing on-site consumption with social distancing measures in place, according to a press release. On-site consumption will be permitted at Hamley Steakhouse starting Tuesday, the release stated, and the Western Store and Cafe will open that same day.
These steps are all a part of the CTUIR’s second phase of reopening.
According to the press release, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on the Reservation of 1,500 total tests that have been conducted in Umatilla County.
The CTUIR is currently permitting gatherings up to 25 people but is encouraging individuals to celebrate Memorial Day weekend safely.
“As we head into Memorial Day weekend, the ICT would like to recognize and honor all those who have fought and died to protect our freedoms,” the release stated. “We encourage everyone to stay local this weekend and avoid crowded areas, including parks and trails.”
“Families gathering to honor loved ones should work to protect themselves and others by continuing to follow all recommended practices for keeping one another healthy including keeping a distance of six feet from others, wearing a cloth face mask, and remaining vigilant about handwashing and using hand sanitizer.”
