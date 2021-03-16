MISSION — In a repeat performance of their event back in February, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation are teaming up with the Oregon National Guard to host a second vaccination drive at the Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
The event is on Tuesday March 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is mostly geared toward people who need to get their second sose after receiving their first shot at the February event, a group that includes tribal members, CTUIR employees, vendors and contractors that serve the CTUIR and non-tribal Umatilla Indian Reservation residents.
From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the tribes will also begin administering doses to high school students 16 years and older from Pendleton, Athena, Helix and Pilot Rock.
Eighty-eight students have signed up for the Wednesday clinic in addition to 67 tribal members.
