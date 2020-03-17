PENDLETON — The Wildhorse Resort & Casino, one of the region's largest employers, is closing large swaths of its operation in response to the coronavirus.
According to a press release from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the casino floor will be closed from Tuesday at noon until April 8. The resort's restaurants will mirror the rest of the state in offering takeout only, except for Plateau, which will be closed completely.
The Wildhorse hotel tower will be restricted to 100 rooms, with only every other room available for stays.
The Wildhorse Golf Course and the Birch Creek Golf Course, the former Pendleton Country Club south of Pendleton, will remain open but only offer takeout at their restaurants.
The Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon and Hamley Cafe in Pendleton will also switch to a takeout model.
The Wildhorse Cineplex will remain open through Sunday, but will be reevaluated for closure at that time.
