featured

With Oregon schools likely closed for the year, officials shift to 'distance learning for all'

  • 0

SALEM — With Oregon schools closed until at least April 28, the state department of education shared guidance Monday night with superintendents, making a move from supplemental learning to “Distance Learning For All.”

In addition to Gov. Kate Brown’s order to stay home, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said school may be out for longer than a month.

“We also foresee the strong possibility that our students may not come back through our school house doors this academic year,” Gill said in a message to superintendents.

Since Brown ordered schools closed March 12, districts have offered free, optional resources for families to utilize during the school closure.

Now back from spring break, the state’s guidance offers a more structured look at how schools should operate in April — and perhaps, through the end of the school year.

The state’s guidelines for families include recommended daily instructional times:

• Grade K–1: 45 minutes

• Grades 2–3: 60 minutes

• Grades 4–5: 90 minutes

• Grades 6–12: 30 minutes per teacher (3 hours in a day)

ODE is working on an instructional time requirement adjustment for the school closures.

For high schools students, schools are advised to keep credit-earning options the same as they would in a physical school setting.

“Districts may want to consider the full variety of options to ensure students have clear pathways to earning credits and meeting graduation requirements” including online coursework, passing an advanced test or completing a portfolio.

ODE has yet to release guidance on graduation requirements for seniors in the Class of 2020.

State testing has already been canceled for the year. The state submitted a federal waiver that received approval Friday.

The guidelines also stress communication between families, caregivers and school personnel, and ODE’s guidance emphasizes that districts should prioritize strong relationships and communication between families, students and schools.

“Outreach from a known educator and ongoing connection through phone, paper/pencil communication, online, or other means will serve as the heartbeat for distance learning,” according to ODE.

As districts gear up for an April 13 “Distance Learning for All” launch date, ODE said districts should continue to provide supplemental resources and focus on reconnecting with students.

The statewide teachers union signaled a willingness to work with state and district leaders to implement the expanded shift toward distance learning throughout Oregon’s public schools. But in a statement, Oregon Education Association president John Larson cautioned “it is crucial that our elected leaders ensure that students aren’t penalized for an inability to thrive under these new circumstances.”

Larson underscored a concern shared by many educators and administrators — that the challenges facing students from low-income families or in circumstances can make online learning particularly difficult.

“With some students lacking the proper technology, connectivity, resources, or time to fully engage with a distance learning model school districts must acknowledge and incorporate that reality into their Distance Learning for All plans,” Larson said.

It’s unclear how this new guidance will affect current plans for districts across the state. While some districts have been waiting for ODE’s guidance, others have moved ahead with plans to start distance learning as early as Wednesday, with some school districts spending this week delivering materials for students and training teachers on technology before launching next week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.