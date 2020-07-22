HERMISTON — The Oregon Health Authority has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The Hermiston nursing home has had 37 cases linked to it, according to OHA's weekly COVID-19 report published July 22. The data in the report is from the week prior; while the report lists one death of a COVID-19 patient at Regency, this week Umatilla County Public Health announced a second death that took place there on July 20.
The number in the report includes all cases and deaths of residents, staff and close contacts of residents or staff who appear to have contracted the virus from them.
David Bake of Regency Hermiston requested the East Oregonian submit its questions about the outbreak by email, but did not respond to the questions by the newspaper's deadline.
Regency Hermiston is the first Umatilla County congregate care facility to make OHA's list, which includes facilities with at least three confirmed cases or one death. According to the report, since the pandemic began, in Oregon there have been 1,232 confirmed cases and 150 deaths of people with COVID-19 that have been linked to nursing homes and other congregate care facilities.
Also included in OHA's weekly report are workplace outbreaks of COVID-19 where at least five cases have been linked to a site that has 30 or more employees. Workplaces remain on the list until they have gone 30 days without a new case linked to them, either through an employee or close contact.
JM Eagle, a plastic pipe manufacturer in Umatilla, was added to this week's list with 10 cases linked to it, starting with a July 7 case. The company did not return a call for comment before deadline.
Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution remains on the list. Superintendent Ron Miles provided up-to-date information on Wednesday, July 22, stating by email that there are 33 positive cases at EOCI, including five staff, and 48 adults in custody who have tested negative. Fifty-three tests at the institution are still pending results, and approximately 700 inmates are in quarantine status.
Other Umatilla and Morrow county worksites that remain on the list are:
- Lamb Weston, Hermiston, 142 cases
- Medelez Trucking, Hermiston, 38 cases
- Columbia River Processing (Tillamook), Boardman, 30 cases
- Shearer's Foods, Hermiston, 27 cases
- Walmart Distribution Center, Hermiston, 23 cases
- Atkinson Staffing, Hermiston, 19 cases
- Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, 15 cases
- Oregon Potato Company, Boardman, 12 cases
- Walmart store, Hermiston, 10 cases
- Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Umatilla, 8 cases
- Marlette Homes, Hermiston, 6 cases
