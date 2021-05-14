MISSION — Health officials with Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center are expanding a vaccine clinic scheduled for youth on Saturday, May 15, to include a broader group, according to a spokesperson with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The health center will open the clinic to employees of all tribal enterprises and their family members between the ages of 12 and 18, the spokesperson said. Those include tribal members, their families and patients eligible for care at the health center ages 12 and up, and all household or immediate family members of people who work for CTUIR entities, the spokesperson said.
People interested in getting vaccinated can schedule an appointment at https://airtable.com/shrb74wCvIR6fnNJR. Walk-in appointments are also available, the spokesperson said.
