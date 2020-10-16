MISSION — The Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center announced it would close down from Thursday, Oct. 15, at noon through Oct. 16 after two of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The medical clinic, lab and pharmacy will remain open on a limited basis and will serve patients on a case-by-case basis. All staff who remain in the building will be tested for the virus before providing services.
Yellowhawk is extending lab hours to accommodate staff testing and is beginning the process of contact tracing to determine who has been exposed.
In the meantime, Yellowhawk is deep cleaning the facility and has canceled a drive-thru flu clinic scheduled for Oct. 17.
According to Yellowhawk, the CTUIR has three active cases of COVID-19 and 85 total cases. One tribal member has died from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.