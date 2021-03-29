MISSION — Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center will be holding another set of mass vaccination clinics at Wildhorse Resort & Casino at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, this time with more groups eligible, according to the health center’s website.
Those eligible for the vaccine include CTUIR tribal members, people living on the reservation, Yellowhawk eligible patients, employees of any CTUIR entity and their families, students over the age of 16 and teachers and employees from Pendleton, Athena, Pilot Rock, Helix and Nixyaawii schools, and staff at Blue Mountain Community College.
Workers from all Pendleton area restaurants, food trucks, fast food chains and grocery stores are also eligible to get a shot.
First doses will be administered at the Wildhorse clinic on April 12 and April 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Second doses will be administered on May 3 and May 4 at the same times.
People interested in getting a vaccine can call 541-240-8733 to schedule an appointment or use the registration link https://airtable.com/shrb74wCvlR6fnNJR.
Yellowhawk officials ask that, on the day of the appointment, patients bring their current class schedules or student identification, employee paystub or employee identification and plan to spend 15 to 20 minutes onsite after the vaccination to be monitored for any potential side effects.
People interested in receiving a vaccine can learn more at Yellowhawk.org.
