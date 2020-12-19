MISSION — When it comes to getting shots, Lisa Guzman is typically “a crier,” she said.
On Friday, Dec. 18, she sat down in a pale-white room at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. She took a deep breath and waited for what the registered nurse called “a quick poke.”
For approximately three seconds, she stared straight ahead, without flinching, and received what may come to be known as a turning point amid one of the deadliest periods the nation has faced since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Guzman, who is the CEO of Yellowhawk, was one of the first people in Umatilla County to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The health center began inoculations of health care workers on Dec. 18 and plans to immunize 300 people by the end of Monday, Dec. 21, when the vaccine is scheduled to expire due to the defrosting process, according to Yellowhawk officials.
“Easy peasy,” Guzman said moments after her immunization was complete. Moments later, she stepped out into an open room where more Yellowhawk staff waited their turn. They tapped elbows and, for brief moments, put their arms around each other’s shoulders, laughing, clapping and cheering.
“From a professional perspective, working in health care and seeing all the people suffering from COVID, I would encourage people to get the vaccination,” Guzman said. “From a personal perspective, I have also seen my own family members who had COVID … we’re creating access now, and that access is going to help them not get COVID.”
The CTUIR health care workers are among the first on tribal lands in the Northwest to receive the coronavirus vaccine, along with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, the Yakama Nation and the Lummi Nation, according to Yellowhawk officials.
Native Americans nationally have experienced disproportionately high rates of infection and deaths since the pandemic began, due in part to a lack of funding, resources and systematic weakness in the health system. However, Yellowhawk and the CTUIR community have reported relatively low infection rates, which staff attribute to the Tribes’ proactive and stringent approach to health and safety guidelines.
As for hospitals elsewhere in Umatilla County, it is unclear when COVID-19 vaccines will arrive. A spokesman from St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton told the East Oregonian in an email Tuesday, Dec. 15, that they “should” be receiving the Moderna vaccine “Monday or Tuesday.” She added they will not know how many doses they will receive until the vaccine is in hand, but that they are hoping for “at least a couple hundred doses.”
Tens of thousands of people have already received the coronavirus vaccine across the country, and there have yet to be any legitimate reports of serious health problems. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as well as the Moderna vaccine, which was endorsed by a Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday, Dec. 17, have each shown preliminary results with over 90% effectiveness.
Statewide vaccinations began in Oregon on Wednesday, Dec. 16, just as death rates skyrocketed to record heights. On Dec. 15, 54 Oregonians carrying the virus were reported dead, with 48 more reported on Dec. 16, according to state health officials.
Reported deaths surpassed a grim milestone this week nationally, too, as the United States eclipsed 300,000 coronavirus deaths on Monday, Dec. 14, the most of any country. In all, the nation has averaged 213,165 cases per day during the past week, an increase of 18% from the average two weeks earlier.
More than 17 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus as of Dec. 18, and at least 312,500 have died, according to a New York Times database.
The current state of the pandemic are among the many reasons why health care workers at Yellowhawk expressed enthusiasm to receive COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 18. Some were nervous, as any person who fears needles would be. But the mood was cheerful overall, as staff asked each other with excitement, “When are you getting yours?”
Dawn Harvey, a lab assistant at Yellowhawk who will be receiving the vaccine on Dec. 21, said she is eager but nervous to receive the vaccine. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.
“Getting COVID-19 would not be good for me,” she said, adding the arrival of the vaccine after the monthslong pandemic felt “surreal.”
For Molly Copeland, an assistant medical administrator who grew up on the reservation, said she was glad an end seemed in sight.
“I feel as though this is the first time we have been given a chance to fight back,” she said. “Now, there’s kind of a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Copeland was born and raised on the reservation. When she saw the impact the coronavirus was having on tribal communities across the country, including the Navajo Nation, where the coronavirus has been especially deadly, she felt “a certain calling” to return home and serve her community.
“It’s amazing, and it couldn’t have come at a better time,” she said, adding the arrival of the vaccine has felt like a weight has been lifted from her shoulders.
Copeland said she would encourage anybody who is skeptical about the vaccine to contact health care professionals like her and ask questions.
“We want to instill confidence in the people we serve and help in any way we can,” she said.
Over the weekend, Yellowhawk plans to immunize patients over the age of 75 on Saturday, Dec. 19, and 65 on Sunday, Dec. 20. The clinic is now hard at work planning for its next vaccine shipments, as well as balancing daily testing efforts and staffing.
