MISSION — Around midday on Thursday, Dec. 3, more than 25 vehicles sat in front of Wildhorse Resort & Casino, waiting to receive a free COVID-19 test supplied by Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center and the Oregon Health Authority.
Cars approached a large white tent where health officials, donning light-blue protective gear, face masks and gloves, handed passengers a kit with a cotton swab and instructions for self-testing. Participants were advised to take the brush, swab an inch into their nostril five times, and then insert the swab into a testing reagent before handing it back to a health official.
After about six hours, officials had successfully tested 447 people, most of whom were Wildhorse staff and members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Results came back two days later and showed seven positive tests, according to Carrie Sampson-Samuels, the community wellness director for Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center.
“I’m really proud of our testing efforts we’ve been able to pull together,” Sampson-Samuels said, highlighting that efforts like this event have led to relatively low infection rates in the community when compared to tribal communities elsewhere in the country, which have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic due to meager resources, funding and systematic issues in health care systems.
“By no means do we want COVID to affect us in the way it has greatly devastated other tribes in this country,” she said.
Since April 23, when Yellowhawk began in-house testing for COVID-19, officials have reported 176 positive cases out of 2,114 completed tests, according to data from the health center. One tribal member has died carrying the virus.
“As with everybody, there is an ebb and flow,” Sampson-Samuels said. “But we’re still expecting things to come up based on Thanksgiving gatherings that may have occurred.”
The testing event came in response to a slight surge in coronavirus cases seen on the reservation in mid-November, which raised concerns among officials as to whether to close Wildhorse. Yellowhawk reported an all-time high of 10 new cases of COVID-19 in a day in mid-November, according to Sampson-Samuels.
The testing event was initially intended to solely target Wildhorse staff, but officials broadened their efforts to the public when they realized they had enough staff and resources to do so. Word about the event spread, and residents from as far as Baker City and Boardman arrived to see whether they had contracted the virus, Sampson-Samuels said.
“As people heard about it, they wanted to come over and get tested,” she said. “And I think that’s a really good indication that people are wanting to know whether they’re positive or negative.”
Despite efforts like the testing event at Wildhorse, Sampson-Samuels said the health center is experiencing challenges similar to Umatilla County’s health department where residents are refusing to cooperate with contact tracers, making it likely COVID-19 cases are going unreported.
Sampson-Samuels said it is “extremely discouraging” when community members neglect the advice of public health officials.
“We’ve got people we try to contact who choose to not answer the phone, choose not to receive the information we’re trying to give them and want to continue their lives normally, but are blatantly putting the greater population, their family, friends at risk and continuing the spread,” she said. “And then we’re that much further away from going back to normal.”
Yellowhawk currently employs about 15 contact tracers who are monitoring about 100 people who either are COVID positive or have been in contact with some who tested positive. Yellowhawk was monitoring 22 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Dec. 11, according to Sampson-Samuels.
The high amount of direct contacts on tribal land is what makes efforts like this testing event so important, Sampson-Samuels said.
The event was so efficient that health officials are planning to hold a second one on Thursday, Dec. 17, focusing specifically on tribal residents. The Oregon Health Authority is also planning to hold a mass testing event for county residents in Pendleton on Dec. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.