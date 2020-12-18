PENDLETON — A Pendleton family is receiving a very special Christmas from an unlikely source from beyond the grave — zombies.
Jesselee Leachman, the creator of Zom-B13, said he wanted to do something beyond entertaining crowds at parades and events with his zombie mobile and associated friends and acquaintances who play zombies and zombie killers.
With the popularity of his brainchild and a strong local fan base, Leachman said he invited people to enter a drawing to receive Christmas presents, from all people, Zombie Claus.
Leachman posted a notice earlier this month on his Zom-B13 Facebook page soliciting nominations for families from Pendleton who may benefit from a box of Christmas gifts. A week later, the nominations were entered into an online app and the winner, Trishia Tally, a mother of four, was contacted that she had won.
“I asked her to send me a short list of what her family is wanting and needing, including their pets, and we are going shopping,” Leachman said.
Zombie Claus will present the gifts to the family at the Pendleton Round-Up gift shop next week. Leachman is the sole contributor to the shopping spree, prompted by the particularly rough year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
His Facebook announcement inviting people to enter the drawing said, “Families have been hit hard this year. While we can’t make everyone’s holiday brighter, we want to at least try to make one lucky family have a little happiness this year.”
An overnight caregiver at Columbia Care Services, Leachman said Zom-B13, a 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora decked out to become the “Zombie Outbreak Response Team” unit, started when he bought a new car a few years ago and wanted to dress it up.
“At the time zombies were all the rage, so I put a few decals on my car and entered it in the Round-Up Dress Up Parade in 2016,” he said.
The car’s image has evolved over time and turned into what Leachman called an intimidating vehicle attracting a lot of attention — from scoffs to cheers.
“Zom-B13 has brought a lot of smiles to a lot of kids’ faces,” he said.
The Zom-B13 vehicle is outfitted with lights and sirens and has won three awards in Pendleton parades.
Ahead of each parade and event that Zom-B13 attends, Leachman asks for volunteers to dress up as zombies and zombie killers as part of the spectacle.
This Halloween, Zom-B13 showed up to the Heritage Haunt drive-thru event, debuting their second vehicle. They staged a scene where the zombie killers were keeping the zombies away from the spectators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.