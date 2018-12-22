SENTENCES
PENDLETON — The following felony sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
·Stephon Reuben Centre, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 120 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended (conditional discharge); pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to two counts of Failure to Appear I: sentences discharged.
·Randall Lee Case, 60, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Burglary II: sentenced to 5 years probation and 160 hours community service; pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 60 days jail.
·Kathleen Marie Brown, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 10 days jail, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $36,693.42 restitution; pleaded guilty to Falsifying Business Records and Theft II: sentences to discharge.
·Andrew James Smith, 45, Bend, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
Misdemeanor
·Darin Levi Dettmer, 42, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $1,750 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence discharged.
·Anthony Ray Neill, 41, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
·Mario C. Morales Jr., 35, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and 40 hours community service; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service and $20 restitution; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
·Vince Monroe Strong, 33, Irrigon, was convicted of Strangulation and Harassment: sentenced to 10 days jail, 170 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 100 hours community service, $1,500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
·Adam Donald Clement, 35, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,000 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
·Parker John Schubert, 23, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 30 days jail, 150 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,255 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
Suits filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
·Midland Funding LLC vs. Casey Landis: seeks $1,166.71.
·Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Maritsa Alvarez: seeks $2,055.49.
·Discover Bank vs. Marty R. Stewart: seeks $4,146.17.
·Credits Inc. vs. Brian R. Frost of Hermiston: seeks $2,236.30.
·Credits Inc. vs. Michelle Garcia of Boardman: seeks $1,026.50.
·Nationwide Recovery Service Inc. vs. Robert G. Warden and Angela L. Waugh of Pendleton: seeks $6,660.56.
·Professional Service Bureau vs. Patricia A. Kelly Grant Frison and Ronald S. Frison of Milton-Freewater: seeks $450.63.
·Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Angel Garcia of Hermiston: seeks $2,120.80.
·Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jesse R. Guzman of Umatilla: seeks $19,108.39.
·Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Antonio J. Sandoval of Hermiston: seeks $5,963.50.
·Credits Inc. vs. Briana H. Reyes of Hermiston: seeks $571.15.
·Credits Inc. vs. John A Russell of Boardman: seeks $573.85.
·Credits Inc. vs. Scott McElroy of Condon: seeks $808.49.
·Credits Inc. vs. Adam K. Mentzer of Pendleton: seeks $455.09.
·Credits Inc. vs. Candace and Alexander Honcell of Hermiston: seeks $3,192.98.
·Credits Inc. vs. Christopher Hines of Hermiston: seeks $1,951.83.
·Credits Inc. vs. Crystal Hernandez of Hermiston: seeks $1,115.44.
·Credits Inc. vs. Alejo Fuentes of Umatilla: seeks $4,813.51.
·Credits Inc. vs. Rhonda and Harvey Deremo of Pendleton: seeks $531.30.
·Credits Inc. vs. Robert Batease of Hermiston: seeks $823.22.
·Credits Inc. vs. Cody M. and Teah Allphin of Irrigon: seeks $791.19.
·Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company a/s/o Patrick Durant vs. Frankie’s Towing: seeks $2,783.22.
·Country Mutual Insurance Company as subrogee of Madison Ranches Inc. and Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company a/s/o K&L Madison LLC vs. TPI Corporation, Gordon’s Electric & Heating Inc., John Doe Entities 1-10 and John Doe Individuals 1-10: seeks $861.039.31.
·Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Heather Studer of Hermiston: seeks $1,055.34.
·Isaiah D. Harris vs. FedEx Ground Package System Inc., Karina’s Trucking Inc., Jeffery S. Martin and Josette M. Nielsen: seeks $9,135,397.92.
Judgements
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
·Harold Boyd Hutchison Jr. of Forest Grove vs. Darrian Ruiz and Jesseca Nelson of Pendleton: judgment for $1,288.71.
·Credits Inc. vs. Joseph G. and Hannah Williams of Hermiston: judgment for $853.17.
·Credits Inc. vs. Zane and Laila Dike of Pendleton: judgment for $969.23.
·Credits Inc. vs. Adrian Sandoval of Hermiston: judgment for $546.70.
·Midland Funding LLC vs. Ayerim Gonzales of Umatilla: judgment for $6,892.37.
·Evergreen Financial Services vs. Timothy Shawn and Esther Carolina Werhan of Milton-Freewater.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Zane Walton and Brianna Walton of Pendleton; Octavio Marin of Milton-Freewater and Luz Elena Romero; Kimberly Pamela Martinez of Milton-Freewater and Ethan Michael Taylor of Kuna, Idaho; Tosha K. Reetz and Kirk R. Finley of Pendleton.
