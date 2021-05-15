Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Anthony Arlie Leroy Roach, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $750 fine and $1,250 fine-suspended.
•Dominic Michael Silva, 28, Baker City, pleaded guilty to Assault II: sentenced to 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,050 fine-suspended.
MISDEMEANOR
•Mary Ellen Contreras, 42, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Sandra Rose Dave, 65, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Francisco Palacios Garcia, 28, Pendleton (EOCI), pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail plus court costs and fees (revocation of Diversion Program).
•Fern Laverna Mack, 49, Hermiston, pleaded no contest to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 80 hours community service, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Baudelio Lara Arellano, 42, Pasco, Wash., pleaded guilty to Animal Neglect II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Ovidio Mendoza Ahilon, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine and 1 year driver’s license suspension; pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation and $300 restitution.
•Christopher Ryan Christiansen, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service, $1,000 fine-suspended and 90 days driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Tyli Steveann Bailey, 24, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Ernest Davis Begay, 43, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 60 days jail, 120 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 100 hours community service$1,950 fine, $1,550 fine-suspended and 1 year driver’s license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Raul Solis, 35, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 30 days jail and $100 fine.
•Jose Trinidad Cisneros Carrera, 35, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Interfering With Making Report: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation and $100 fine.
•Daniel Austin Frey, 28, The Dalles, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to $200 fine plus attorney fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jonathan Thomas: seeks $4,463.39.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Charlotte White (Eickstaedt) of Hermiston: seeks $878.81.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Timothy Collett of Umatilla: seeks $1,177.94.
•Credits Inc. vs. Tammy J. Whipple of Hermiston: seeks $9,351.33.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amber Shellum Berriel of Pendleton: seeks $2,541.24.
•Credits Inc. vs. Stacee and Jonathan Robledo of Hermiston: seeks $1,451.41.
•Credits Inc. vs. Reanna M. Roberts of Hermiston: seeks $710.83.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kristi and Jason Paxton of Pendleton: seeks $548.10.
•Credits Inc. vs. Maria Ralios Jimon of Boardman: seeks $8,315.40.
•Credits Inc. vs. Laura E. Huizar De La Paz of Hermiston: seeks $2,150.58.
•Credits Inc. vs. Elizabeth Flores of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,055.68.
•Credits Inc. vs. Juvencio Agripino of Boardman: seeks $469.69.
•Carrie A. and Jenny L. Stamm of Umatilla vs. Dakota R. Burkenbine and Chance Pencock of Hermiston: seeks $1,500.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Ashlie and Skylar Jensen of Hermiston: seeks $679.94.
•U.S. Bank N.A. vs. Kelsy M. Rambo of Milton-Freewater: seeks $2,916.
•Amber L. Benetti of Pendleton vs. Dreams to Reality and James Alan and Felicia Rene Cavan of Hermiston: seeks $3,000.
•Oliphant Financial LLC vs. Duane and Lori Chinn: seeks $37,005.96.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Miguel Ruiz-Munoz of Hermiston: seeks $329.74.
•Merchants Acceptance Corp. vs. Tanya and Jorge Colon of Hermiston: seeks $3,977.34.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Michael L. McNeeley of Pilot Rock: judgment for $9,477.50.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Susana Gallegos: judgment for $9,176.67.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Karress S. Zieris-Martin of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,361.99.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Hannah E. Miller (Rogers) and Christopher Rogers of Athena: judgment for $380.97.
•TD Bank USA N.A. vs. Tricia Halbert of Hermiston: judgment for $817.43.
•Discover Bank vs. Tayler L. Craig of Pendleton: judgment for $7,398.46.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Isaac Murguia of Umatilla: judgment for $5,770.72.
•Velocity Investments LLC vs. Michelle Alvarado of Hermiston: judgment for $21,566.88.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Stephanie E. Duquette of Hermiston: judgment for $4,592.31.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. David A. Bender: judgment for $1,734.62.
•United Finance Co. vs. Manuel Toj Gomez of Boardman: judgment for $3,745.96.
•Financial Assistance Inc. vs. Rosanna Diaz: judgment for $17,587.43.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rebecca J. and Jeremiah Quesada of Boardman: judgment for $454.67.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kerstin Rowell of Hermiston: judgment for $6,387.16.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
William Bergstrom of Pendleton and Tamarra Bergstrom of Hermiston; Jameson L. Dally and Isaac James Dally of Milton-Freewater; Peggy Johanna Roland and Greg Charles Roland of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Zachary Chandler Dodson, 29, and Nallely Santiago Hernandez, 30, both of Hermiston.
Savannah Marie Blair, 35, and Greg William Sims, 31, both of Pendleton.
Garrett Scott Yunker, 23, and Mattie Lynn Spencer, 23, both of Pendleton.
James Todd Mack, 43, and Crystal Janene Wright, 47, both of Echo.
Dakota James Dave, 30, and Jessica Rose Fleury, 30, both of Pendleton.
Adam Gaber Saad, 29, and Tarra Kay Johnson, 31, both of Pendleton.
Jessica Marie Barongan, 25, and Curtis Bradly Bohlke, 30, both of West Richland, Wash.
Brytnee June McDowell, 25, and Ryan Scott Rottelo, 29, both of Pendleton.
James Oliver Stradley, 19, and Megan Olivia Boylan, 20, both of Stanfield.
Haley Nicole Messner, 22, and Anthony Edward Clair, 31, both of Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.