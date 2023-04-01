The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Jacob Lee Hedman, 46, of Irrigon, was convicted of charges from 2020 for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving; sentenced to 10 days in the Umatilla County Jail, three years probation and a $2,000 fine.
Jeremiah Samuel Adkins, 43, of Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to a 2022 charge of felony DUII; sentenced to 90 days in the Umatilla County Jail, permanent evocation of a driver's license, three years probation and a $255 fine.
Karina Chavez, of Umatilla, pleaded guilty to a 2022 charge of criminal possession of a firearm; sentenced to 15 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Carlisle Angus Star, 30, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to a 2023 charge of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault; sentenced to two years probation and a $100 fine.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Joaquin Alvarado Juarez, 57, and Maria Rosario Colula Flores, 60, both of Hermiston.
Lorena Ramos, 28, and Rodrigo Jeronimo Mendoza, 33, both of Hermiston.
Michael Richard Merrifield Jr., 36, and Judith Marie Roe, 20, both of Umatilla.
Shayla Sharee Stone, 35, and Kenneth Aaron Young, 33, both of Hermiston.
Rogeanna Sue Hug, 50, and Scott Andrew Ryan, 57, both of Milton-Freewater.
Amy Ruth Madrigal, 52, and Virgil Vine Bates Jr., 59, both of Pendleton.
Merle Calvin Perkins, 68, and Linda Marie Ehlenbach, 64, both of Pendleton.
Jessica Marie Hughes, 30, of Heppner, and Coby Nicholas Jones, 33, of Adams.
Daniel Almonte Cadenas, 58, and Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez, 57, both of Hermiston.
