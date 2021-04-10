Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Kerstin Michelle Rowell, 26, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mistreatment I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $250 fine and $1,250 fine-suspended.
•Shelby Nicole Delong, 24, Stanfield, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class B Felony and Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
•Kelly Ray Chapman, 40, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 30 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine; pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 24 months Oregon DOC, 1 year post-prison supervision, $200 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to two counts of Assault III: sentenced to 34 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision, $200 fine and restitution to be determined for each count; pleaded guilty to four counts of Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police: sentences to discharge.
•Cristobal Jaimes Rogel, 35, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service, $500 fine and $2,000 fine-suspended.
•Kevin William Winks, 48, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service and $250 fine, plus restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Assault IV (misdemeanor): sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to a second count of Assault IV: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service and $250 fine.
•Hunter Gregory Nettles, 27, Boise, Idaho, pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $2,000 fine-suspended and 90 days driver's license suspension.
•Laura Renee Thornton, 41, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of Identity Theft: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 30 hours community service and $200 fine for each count, and $579 restitution.
•Matthew Colin Lindsey, 46, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Strangulation: sentenced to 24 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class B Felony: sentenced to 60 months Oregon DOC.
•Shayla Fawn Record Tsosie, 25, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Manslaughter II: sentenced to 116 months Oregon DOC, 4 months post-prison supervision, $200 fine-waived, $10,643 restitution and additional restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 4 months Oregon DOC3 years post-prison supervision and $200 fine-waived.
•Nicholas Ryan Schiller, 28, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief I: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $250 fine and $1,060 restitution; pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Theresa Lynn Blazka, 52, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Christina Marie Hernandez, 41, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $2,000 fine; pleaded guilty to Theft II: sentence to discharge.
•Jaime Alejandro Flores-Garcia, 27, Forest Grove, pleaded guilty to Giving False Information to Police in Connection With Citation/Warrant: sentenced to 5 days jail, 175 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Christopher Ryan Herman, 40, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $2,000 fine and 1 year driver's license suspension.
•Michael Martinez Palmore, 40, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $300 fine and $700 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to a second count of Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $300 fine and $700 fine-suspended.
•Summer Renee Richardson, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $100 fine; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Douglas Sylvester Jones, 65, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentenced to 2 years probation and $374,140.97 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Ambar De Jesus Oseguera, 38, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor and Ciminal Mischief II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 60 hours community service, $100 fine, $400 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentence to discharge.
•Isaac James Dally, 39, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to 30 days jail; pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class C/Unclassified Felony: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $500 fine, $2,000 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
•Aqil Abdulhsain Karhout, 37, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine and $1,900 fine-suspended.
•Megan Yolanda Mavis, 32, Stanfield, pleaded no contest to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine, plus court costs and fees.
•Sadie May Weatherford, 23, Hermiston, pleaded guilt to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II and Possession of Methamphetamine: sentences to discharge.
•Anthony Scott Waelty, 32, Portland, pleaded guilty to DUII: sentenced to 2 days jail, 178 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, $1,250 fine, $750 fine-suspended and 1 year driver's license suspension, plus court costs and fees (revocation of Diversion Program).
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Diane Hamby of Pendleton: seeks $4,557.66.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Marina Longoria: seeks $1,067.78.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Sam Morrow of Hermiston: seeks $573.08.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Gilberto F. and Clementina Villegas of Hermiston: seeks $277.37.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Megan C. and Troy Lamonte Toombs of Echo: seeks $237.98.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Marty H. Patrick: seeks $2,977.83.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dean Murphy: seeks $2,243.35.
•Capital One Bank vs. Dewy L. McBride: seeks $5,922.40.
•Capital One Bank vs. Stephen L. Draper: seeks $3,097.12.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Stephanie D. Martin: seeks $1,011.59.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Devon Satterwhite: seeks $842.18.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Sheri Hutfless: seeks $1,027.94.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Donald Markle: seeks $802.35.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Donna Henry: seeks $1,208.85.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lacy McCamey: seeks $803.46.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Blanca Escobar: seeks $2,217.21.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Virginia M. Wheeler: seeks $1,174.90.
•PYOD LLC vs. Citlalli Rome: seeks $1,765.80.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Marissa Walder: seeks $1,897.16.
•Capital One Bank vs. Parley Fox: seeks $5,656.8.
•Capital One Bank vs. Karl E. Rhinhart: seeks $2,530.82.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dale Mininger of Stanfield: seeks $1,059.18.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Carol L. Burks of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,029.13.
•Capital One Bank vs. Linda K. Mobley of Hermiston: seeks $3,730.61.
•Capital One Bank vs. Jamie S. Levy of Pendleton: seeks $21,606.39.
•Credits Inc. vs. Guadalupe Cisneros of Plymouth, Wash.: seeks $2,170.82.
•Credits Inc. vs. Robert L. Delcurto of Stanfield: seeks $1,645.72.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jason D. Sparks of Hermiston: seeks $3,146.2.
•Berkley North Pacific a/s/o Goodman and Mehlenbacher Enterprises LLC vs. Ross Brandt Electric Inc.: seeks $94,546.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Joyce M. Evans Weathermon and Lynn G. Weathermon of Weston: judgment for $465.46.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Saloman Arellano of College Place, Wash.: judgment for $1,129.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Belen Carrillo Gutierrez and Ernesto Gutierrez of Umatilla: judgment for $572.01.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Richard P. Spiess Jr. of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $3,171.90.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Shelly Spencer of Pendleton: judgment for $625.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Robert G. Bassett of Hermiston: judgment for $568.19.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Rebecca Y. Mavis of Stanfield: judgment for $314.
•Credits Inc. vs. Scott Tassie of Hermiston: judgment for $1,628.19.
•Credits Inc. vs. Esgar Sanchez Carrillo of Hermiston: judgment for $1,316.92.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Cassie E. Shaefer-Cranston and Toby D. Cranston of Hermiston; Patricia E. Turney of Umatilla and Willard F. Turney of Hermiston; Danielle Moe of Umatilla and Christopher Moe of Stayton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Joseph Smitty Hull, 54, and Michael Lea Derrick, 50, both of Pendleton.
Maria Leyva Torres Oronia, 43, and Juan Soto Avila, 51, both of Hermiston.
Juan Pablo Amezcua, 29, and Maribel Navarro Mendoza, 29, both of Hermiston,
Alberto Vazquez Jr., 19, and Marlene Jimenez, 18, both of Umatilla.
Caroline Kaye Bozeman, 32, and Kent Tyler Schnell, 43, both of Hermiston.
