Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Rebecca Raquel Ramirez, 29, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm: sentenced to 24 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear I and aAttempt to Commit Class A Misdemeanor: sentences to discharge.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Les Schwab vs. Michael Cisneros of Pendleton: seeks $1,298.87.
•Valerie Bradley vs. Solon E. True: seeks $9,635.87.
•Caleb L. Scott of Umatilla (TRCI) vs. Richard Crist of Ontario (SRCI): seeks $35,000.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Sabas M. Castro Martinez and Susan Elizabeth Martinez Santos Munoz of Hermiston: judgment for $802.85.
•Unifund CCR LLC s. Rachel L. Shilhanek of Hermiston: judgment for $2,294.87.
•Westlake Services LLC dba Westlake Financial Services vs. Christopher M. Chandler of Pendleton: judgment for $11,359.96.
•Midland Funding LLC vs. Lisa Ruiz of Pendleton: judgment for $3,562.75.
•Unifund CCR LLC vs. Danny J. Nolan of Umatilla: judgment for $1,220.66.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Les V. Turner of Pendleton: judgment for $474.92.
•Ray Klein Inc. vs. Andy Eichholz of Pendleton: judgment for $583.25.
•Midland Credit Management INc. vs. Yerizal Garcia (Hernandez) of Hermiston: judgment for $1,833.07.
•Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Joshua Zacharias of Pendleton: judgment for $5,024.14.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
De Lana Wilbourn of Milton-Freewater and James S. Wilbourn of Meeker, Okla.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Ana L. Cruz, 36, and Luis Fernando Rendon Sr., 43, both of Pendleton.
Oreanna Marie Knop, 34, of Hermiston, and William Griffin Thomas Jr., 31, of La Grande.
Samantha Rachelle Balentine, 28, and Robert Cody Humphrey, 29, both of Walla Walla, Wash.
Kristen Lorene Ball, 33, of Pendleton, and Jonathan David Dornfeld, 32, of Gresham.
