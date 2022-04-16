Lawsuits

The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):

Decker Truck Line, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, vs. Jacob Anderson, of Hermiston; seeks $6,994.07.

Kalvin Ransom, of Portland, vs. Terri Calvert, of Umatilla; seeks $3,700.

C & H Glass LLC, of Pendleton, vs. Josh Zacharias, of Pendleton, seeks $219.

Marriages

Marriages have been issued in Umatilla County for:

Daniel Nicholas Sorensen, 28, and Victoria Ann Lankford, 28, both of Kennewick.

Katherine Elizabeth Jones, 24, and Mathew James McDermand, 26, both of Hermiston.

Rowan Mae Muniz, 18, and Brennan Locke Carroll, 22, both of Kennewick.

Kendra Lemay Scott, 47, and Douglas Lee Byerley, 51, both of Hermiston.

Sassha Dreena Mills, 27, and Nicholas Christian Rowley, 28, both of Pasco. 

Matthew Alan Gallaway, 41, and Kimberly Jo Sackmann, 44, both of Moses Lake. 

Richard James Jackson, 45, and Kris Ann Kauffman, 42, both of Pendleton. 

Dissolutions

Dissolutions have been issued in Umatilla County for:

Mariah Dahlen, of Hermiston, and Jordan Kyle Dahlen, of Pendleton.

Valerie L. Falconer, of Pendleton, and James A. Tolley, of Molalla.

Clayton John Haight and Adrianna Claire Haight, both of Hermiston.

Kees Scott DeVink and Ciara Dawn DeVink, both of Milton-Frrewater.

Rachel Dow, of Hermiston, and Shawn Dow, of Umatilla.

