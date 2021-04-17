Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Kevin Douglas Sams, 29, Irrigon, pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse II: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $500 fine and $1,500 fine-suspended.
•Kash Michael Leon, 31, Athena, pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to$500 compensatory fine, and $200 fine, plus court costs and fees (sentence discharged); pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine (misdemeanor): sentenced to $100 fine (discharged).
•Michael Lynn Buffalohorn, 48, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Burglary II: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine, $1,800 fine-suspended and $501 restitution; pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief II: sentence to discharge.
•Cody Joe McCullough, 28, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Identity Theft: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, $250 fine, $1,000 fine-suspended and $380 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
•Carlos Miguel Martin, 26, Ontario (SRCI), pleaded guilty to Assault III: sentenced to 20 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC) and 2 years post-prison supervision.
•Jacob Allen Byers Owens, 41, Post Falls, Idaho, pleaded guilty to Identity Theft: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card and Theft II: sentences to discharge.
MISDEMEANOR
•Tanya Leeanne Gill, 30, Pilot Rock, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 180 days jail.
•Shawn Oscar Hansen, 43, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation and $100 fine, pllus court costs and fees.
•Rosenda Maria Santos, 31, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-property damage: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and 3 months driver’s license suspension.
•Dillon Scott Spencer, 27, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Violation of Wildlife Law with Culpable Mental State: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and 3 years hunting license suspension, plus court costs and fees.
•Brien Jacob Reed, 41, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 18 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Joel Rondon Valdes, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Theft III: sentenced to 15 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 40 hours community service and $100 fine.
•Jamie Lou Munoz, 42, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 5 days jail and $2,000 fine.
•Jerry Ortega Sr., 38, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct II: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 1 year probation, 20 hours community service, $100 fine and $400 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Richmond Allen Pace, 39, Pendleton, was convicted of Harassment: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $100 fine, $900 fine-suspended and $761.63 restitution.
•Deyma Louise Cantu, 31, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $250 fine and restitution to be determined for each count; pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft II: sentences to discharge.
•Christopher Wayne Lyons, 49, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 60 days jail and $100 fine.
•Lacenda Rae Madsen, 31, Spokane Valley, Wash., pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass I: sentenced to $100 fine (sentence discharged).
•Shaydin Dragonfly Jones-Hoisington, 20, La Grande, pleaded guilty to Menacing: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 80 hours community service, , $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Roy Stuart Keller, 46, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault IV: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units and $100 fine.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Goldman Sachs Bank USA vs . Lree Minthorn: seeks $6,488.13.
•Capital One Bank vs. Mindy J. Williamson of Pilot Rock: seeks $2,872.28.
•Capital One Bank vs. Ada A. Castillo of Hermiston: seeks $11,562.53.
•Capital One Bank vs. Richard Methvin: seeks $2,694.70.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Anita Rochelle Terry of Echo: seeks $433.85.
•United Finance Co. vs. Madison Dave of Pilot Rock: seeks $3,123.57.
•Credits Inc. vs. Pedro Avila Navarrette of Irrigon: seeks $656.37.
•Credits Inc. vs. Amber Gay Daulton of Irrigon: seeks $6,076.92.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sharon Dedios of Umatilla: seeks $9,398.04.
•Credits Inc. vs. Jason Lee Fitzpatrick II of Stanfield: seeks $2,885.13.
•Credits Inc. vs. Esperanza Flores Aguilar of Irrigon: seeks $$355.52.
•Credits Inc. vs. Britney A. Garcia of Echo: seeks $444.33.
•Credits Inc. vs. Wendy Griffith of Hermiston: seeks $612.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Debra L. Julio of Hermiston: seeks $8,062.95.
•Credits Inc. vs. Laura L.C. Lopez of Echo: seeks $827.23.
•Credits Inc. vs. Dalee Mavis of Hermiston: seeks $5,561.29.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Cheyenne Munoz (McKenney) of Hermiston: seeks $264.14.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ashley Sellers of Pendleton: seeks $1,057.98.
•United Finance Co. vs. Manuel Toj Gomez of Boardman: seeks $3,015.11.
•United Finance Co. vs. Jorge and Hector Aguilar of Ione: seeks $4,342.67.
•Capital One Bank vs. Drex A. Vissers of Hermiston: seeks $9,145.32.
•Brandon James Cross as subrogor of Progressive Universal Insurance Co vs. Christopher Michael Rogers: seeks $2,261.55.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Russell E. Fox: seeks $1,067.06.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Laquita Markle: seeks $915.69.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Laura Avila: seeks $1,454.92.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Esmeralda Rios: seeks $986.27.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Blanca Castro: seeks $1,197.14 and $1,186.78, in separate suits.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Natalie Lytton: seeks $1,708.42.
•LVNV Funding LLC vs. Allyson Baker: seeks $1,441.89.
•Atlas Financial Services vs. Skyler Hollingshead of Pendleton: seeks $2,189.67.
•United Finance Co. vs. Eden Orozco Jimenez of Hermiston: seeks $2,457.13.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jerid Penturf of Pendleton: judgment for $4,182.19.
•Torgerson’s LLC vs. Steven Heitshusen of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,702.86.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Ruby Colgrove of Hermiston: judgment for $9,152.31.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. John Sargent of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $15,667.17.
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Alexis Elaine Ricker of Hermiston: judgment for $321.20.
•Credits Inc. vs. Ashley C. Henriquez of Hermiston: judgment for $187.47.
•Credits Inc. vs. Brian Russell Frost of Hermiston: judgment for $3,448.60.
•Credits Inc. vs. Malisa Lee Pines of Baker: judgment for $1,234.55.
•Credits Inc. vs. Sutton Comstock of John Day and Emily Marie McIntosh of Richland, Wash: judgment for $1,202.24.
•Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Efrain M. Blanco of Hermiston: judgment for $1,941.69.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Anel Ibarra: judgment for $1,445.52.
•Ray Klein Inc. dba Professional Credit Service vs. Susan E. Munoz of Hermiston: judgment for $2,201.93.
•Evergreen Financial Services Inc. vs. Paola Arciniega of Hermiston: judgment for $259.33.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Rick Dean Ford of Pendleton: judgment for $1,199.20.
•Nationwide Recovery Service vs. Deena and Anthony S. Robinson of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $2,419.74.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Carolyn Joy Goertzen of Milton-Freewater and David Jesse Goertzen Jr. of Kennewick, Wash.; Linda M. Hall and Timothy L. Smock of Milton-Freewater; AnnaLee Michelle Pearson and Ryan Chad Pearson of Stanfield.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Donna Jo Hardesty, 20, and Michael Addam Leach, 33, both of Pendleton.
Quentin Roy Garland, 25, and Natalie Ann Bartlett, 22, both of Milton-Freewater.
Liliana Vianey Nolasco, 39, and Cristian Saul Ortiz, 34, both of Pendleton.
Lynn Starr Cornell, 43, and Kevin Charles Knippel, 39, both of Pendleton.
Isela Monique Delgado, 22, and Jacob Creek Sipp, 23, both of Hermiston.
Destiny Joy Owen, 23, and Chance Lee Pennock, 24, both of Hermiston.
Cesar Jesus Lopez, 24, and Kacy Blair McLeod, 23, both of Pendleton.
Baudilio Ivan Lorenzo, 23, of Oakland, Calif., and Luisa Estela Juan Perez, 18, of Hermiston.
Tiffani Kaye Wilson, 25, of Estacada, and Chantz Aaron Hecht, 25, of Cottage Grove.
Cory Thomas Welch, 49, and Danette LaJean Nathe, 47, both of Stanfield.
Scott William Furstenberg, 56, and Lori Sue Gardner, 51, bth of Pendleton.
Mitchell Alan Bair, 28, and Megan Janine Bales, 28, both of Duvall, Wash.
