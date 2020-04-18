Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•Gordon John Davis, 53, Pendleton, pleaded no contest to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Santos Lucas Hernandez, 32, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of DUII: sentenced to 36 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 2 years post-prison supervision, $2,000 fine and lifetime suspension of driver’s license for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Sara Silva, 23, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief I and Theft I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service (suspended due to COVID-19 protocols), $200 fine, $2,300 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined for each count.
MISDEMEANOR
•Benjamin Muniz, 42, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentence to discharge.
•Sebastian Matias Ramirez, 21, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of DUII: sentenced to 45 days jail, 135 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, 40 hours community service, $2,000 fine and lifetime suspension of driver’s license for each count; pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving: sentence to discharge.
•David Alfredo Luvianos, 39, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Initiating False Report and Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 364 days jail and $100 fine for each count.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Jayairus J. Johnson of Madras (DRCI) vs. Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Oregon Dept. of Corrections, Officer Garner, Officer S. Bruning, Officer T. Hunter, Officer Wiggins and Cpl. Henderson: seeks $54.
•Erasmo Lopez-Gonzalez of Salem vs. Dept. of Corrections and Two Rivers Correctional Institution of Umatilla: seeks $749.
•Progressive Universal Insurance Company vs. Mark Richard Raun and Werner Enterprises inc.: seeks $9,826.55.
•Martha Salas, personal representative of the estate of Alicia Salas vs. Michelle D. Fry and Chan’s Panda Inn Inc. dba Panda Inn Restaurant: seeks $1.1 million.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Kenneth Reid Withers of Irrigon vs. Esteban and Cynthia Rodarte of Umatilla: judgment for $50,764.09.
•Capital One Bank vs. Andy R. Stelk of Echo: judgment for $5,082.64.
•Capital One Bank vs. Adrian Sandoval of Hermiston: judgment for $3,919.79.
•Capital One Bank vs. Kimberly N. Perez of Hermiston: judgment for $1,983.78.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Karla Valenzuela-Gardner and Allen E. Roblero of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $1,991.19.
•Bank of the West vs. Tad Allen Ely of Milton-Freewater: judgment for 82,609.76.
•Capital One Bank vs. Marylee I. Hartman of Pendleton: judgment for $3,490.98.
•Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Gabriella Torrero of Hermiston: judgment for $2,235.35.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Lissette Garcia of Hermiston and Jose Guadalupe Sanguino of Umatilla (TRCI); Colleen Kay Warren of Adams and John Arthur Warren of Nine Mile Falls, Wash.; Emily Louise LeValle and Charles Albert LeValle of Pendleton.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Editor’s note: the marriages published in last week’s East Oregonian were marriage licenses issued, not returned. The EO regrets the error.
Michael Charles Borgaard, 44, and Stacie Lyn Ketchum, 39, both of Hermiston.
Bailey Jean Ashbeck, 29, and James Andrew Brooks, 35, both of Pendleton,
Kelly Charles Hern, 56, of Pendleton, and Marion Edith Knowles, 50, of Pilot Rock.
Mariah Jacqualine Murray, 25, of Mesa, Wash., and Andrew Marvin Crowder, 31, of Pendleton.
Michael DeLeon Torres, 39, and Nikole Rae Patterson, 25, both of Pendleton.
Stormie Anne Braswell, 37, and Alex Everett Schiller, 34, both of Pendleton.
Kenneth George Mitchell Jr., 48, and Amy Lynn Jennings, 43, both of Athena.
Oreanna Marie Knop, 34, of Hermiston, and William Griffin Thomas Jr., 31, of La Grande.
