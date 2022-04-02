The following sentences were have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
Albeto Jeronimo Ahilon, 40, of Hermiston, pleaded guilty to a 2021 charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants; sentenced to 30 days incarceration with the Umatilla County Jail, one years suspended license, three years probation and $1,750 in fines.
Marriages
Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Miranda Jo Lorene Cady, 43, and Pedro Antonio Munoz Jr., 36, both of Hermiston.
Rene Calderon Rosales, 28, and Alejandra B. Aviles Gonzalez, 30, both of Hermiston.
Cortney Marie Stewart, 29, of Pendleton, and Joseph Mckay Haddock, 25, of Pilot Rock.
Andrea Carolina Covarrubias Enriquez, 36, and Wenceslao Balderas Sixtos, 54, both of Umatilla.
Kathleen Joanna Pace, 51, of Pendleton, and John Henry Wagner, 59, of Meacham.
Rafael Ontiveros Lara, 33, and Gloria Gaytan Aguilar, 37, both of Hermiston.
Rose Blossom Williams, 25, and Hunter James Liles, 23, both of Pendleton.
Tailor Brook Paradiso, 26, of Hermiston, and Zachary Nathaniel Morton, 26, of Stanfield.
Genesis Isabel Pinto, 21, and Josue Emanuel Aguilera, 21, both of Kennewick.
Randall Eugene Tune II, 44, and Dale Renee Schick, 48, both of Pendleton.
