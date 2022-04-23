The following criminal sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County Circuit Court:
Harry Lee Herman, 46, of Pendleton, pleaded guilty to 2020 charges of menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct; sentenced to two years probation and a $350 fine.
Darcie Noel Wetzel Barnett, 28, of Keizer; pleaded guilty to a 2022 charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle; sentenced to one year, eight months in the Oregon Department of Corrections and a fine of $200.
Lawsuits
The following lawsuits have been filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
John Edward Mann II, of Pendleton, vs. Travis Hamman, of Pendleton; seeks $2,500.
Marriages
Marriages have been issued in Umatilla County for:
Ann Rochelle Bennett, 43, and Tamara Lindsey Beardsley, 32, both of Coos Bay.
Sarah F. Lemmer, 20, and Jacob C. Kennedy, 21, both of Irrigon.
Kamiah Marie Aguilar, 17, and Caven Waliser Pratton, 19, both of Milton-Freewater.
Larry Perras Runyon, 55, and Monica Moreno, 50, both of Yakima.
Yesenia Angel Herrera, 33, and Jose Regalado, 25, of Hermiston.
Madalena Sue Gomez, 23, and Victor Alfonso Lopez Velazquez, 23, both of Nampa, Idaho.
Andrew Charles Eickstaiedt, 28, and Whitney Claire Pedro, 30, both of Hermiston.
Andre David Allison, 23, of Hermiston, and Sydney Maureen Rose Ball, 29, of Ladysmith, British Columbia.
Jessica Loraine Hardcastle, 30, and Brandon Allen Anglin, 30, both of Pendleton.
