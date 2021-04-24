Sentences
PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:
FELONY
•James Michael Hutchins Jr., 43, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $200 fine and $1,800 fine-suspended.
•Jose Damian Garcia, 23, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class A Felony: sentenced to 60 months Oregon Dept. of Corrections (DOC), 3 years post-prison supervision and $9,924.86 restitution; pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Weapon: sentenced to 30 months Oregon DOC and 2 years post-prison supervision; pleaded guilty to a second count of Unlawful Use of Weapon and Assault III: sentenced to discharge; pleaded guilty to Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance-Schedule II and Conspiracy to Commit Class B Felony: sentences to discharge.
•Michael Edward Savage, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police Officer (felony) and Recklessly Endangering Another Person (misdemeanor): sentences to discharge.
•Rebecca Ann Mayes, 30, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Assault III: sentenced to 12 months Oregon DOC, 2 years post-prison supervision and $150 restitution; pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Christopher Spyridon Avlonitis, 49, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide: sentenced to 46 months Oregon DOC, 3 years post-prison supervision, $200 fine, lifetime suspension of driver's license and restitution to be determined; pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Manuel Ramirez Jr., 43, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Fleeing/Attempt to Elude Police Officer: sentenced to $200 fine (discharged).
•Rosa Lara, 37, Walla Walla, Wash., pleaded guilty to Theft I: sentenced to 2 years probation, 120 sanction units, 60 maximum jail units, 80 hours community service, $200 fine and $2,300 fine-suspended, plus restitution to be determined.
•Jesse Gilbert Minthorn Sr., 53, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Forgery I: sentenced to 18 months probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, 40 hours community service, $200 fine and $70 restitution; pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine (misdemeanor): sentence to discharge.
•Edgar Osbaldo Corona, 41, Grandview, Wash., pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Class B Felony: sentenced to 5 years probation, 90 sanction units, 30 maximum jail units, $500 fine, $4,500 fine-suspended and restitution to be determined.
MISDEMEANOR
•Guy Allen Ephlin, 62, Milton-Freewater, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 60 hours community service, $1,000 fine and $1,000 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
•Danny Edgar Espain Covarrubias, 29, Umatilla, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended/Revoked: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, 160 hours community service and $1,000 fine.
•Dominic Michael Silva, 28, Baker City, pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear II: sentenced to 20 days jail.
•Cody Alan Whalen, 30, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Harassment: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation, $100 fine and $900 fine-suspended.
•Gabriel Arthur Bohms, 43, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended and 18 months probation.
•Leticia T. Madrigal, 26, Kennewick, Wash., pleaded guilty to Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule II: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 18 months probation, $300 fine and $1,200 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees; pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft II: sentences to discharge.
•Lee Carl Issel, 49, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon: sentence to discharge.
•Evgenli Alex Frolov, 42, Keizer, pleaded guilty to Driving While Suspended and Interfering With Peace/Parole/Probation Officer: sentenced to 180 days jail-suspended, 2 years probation and $1,000 fine for each count, plus court costs and fees.
•Michael Wayne Waelty, 36, Hermiston, pleaded guilty to Falsifying Drug Test Results: sentenced to 90 days jail-suspended, 3 years probation, $300 fine and $1,200 fine-suspended, plus court costs and fees.
Suits Filed
PENDLETON — The following suits have been filed in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Credits Inc. vs. Theresa Rehak of Boardman: seeks $8,561.58.
•Discover Bank vs. Janet M. Pena of Hermiston: seeks $5,748.75.
•Paul Melton of Pendleton vs. Jordan Burnett Branz of Pendleton: seeks $81,062.60.
•Deutsche Bank National Trust vs. Kenneth L. Norquist, Susan E. Norquist, TMS Mortgate Inc. dba The Money Store, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., LVNV Funding LLC, Ray Klein Inc dba Professional Credit Service and all others claiming right, title, lien or interest: seeks $69,906.96.
•OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. James W. Pooley: seeks $10,684.89.
•Credits Inc. vs. Arthur Richard Thomas of Pendleton: seeks $789.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Daisy R. Hendershot of Milton-Freewater: seeks $777.29.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Jeremiah J. Munoz of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,628.09.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Lacey J. and Lonny W. Miller of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,709.85.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Morgan A. and Cody S. Armstrong of Milton-Freewater: seeks $1,564.09.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. vs. Tammara L. Pittman (aka Kaneaster) and John W. Pittman of Athena: seeks $579.91.
•Professional Service Bureau vs. Todd Wolden and Crystal Ann Gallaher Wolden of Pendleton: seeks damages to be proved at trial.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Shelly Richardson (Medabalime) of Pendleton: seeks $1,140.24.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Tera Ekman: seeks $5,238.60.
•Re Investment Company LLC vs. Blue Mountain Rentals LLC and Stacy Wilson: seeks $61,326.29.
•Citibank N.A. vs. Layla Munk of Pendleton: seeks $7,197.96.
•National Service Bureau Inc. vs. Terry D. Iverson: seeks $2,542.26.
•Credits Inc. vs. Arthur Richard Thomas of Pendleton: seeks $789.
•Credits Inc. vs. Kerstin Rowell of Hermiston: seeks $6,387.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Anabel Lopez of Boardman: seeks $5,272.40.
•Bonneville Billing & Collections Inc. vs. Angela Scroggins of Hermiston: seeks $1,680.64.
•CSO Financial Inc. vs. Charles Alvin Cross of Pendleton: seeks $686.01.
•Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Paul A. Ferrino: seeks $1,968.23.
•Joshua Nelsen Woods of Hermiston vs. Ralph Leroy Terney of Pendleton: seeks $491,211.63.
•Jacob James Neighbors vs. Ralph Leroy Terney of Pendleton: seeks $246,184.94.
•DNF Associates LLC vs. Kaitlyn Baker: seeks $1,193.
Judgments
PENDLETON — The following judgments have been rendered in Umatilla County courts (interest, court costs and fees not listed):
•Quick Collect Inc. vs. Jean A. Sutton and Kirk Pierson of Pendleton: judgment for $873.20 (amended).
•Bank of America N.A. vs. Anyla Kay Kast of Pendleton: judgment for $2,036.54.
•Capital One Bank vs. Melinda C. Simmons of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $4,700.77
•United Finance Co. vs. Emanuel Rogelio Montano Rosales and Norma Cervera of Boardman: judgment for $5,069.02.
•Credits Inc. vs. Alfredo Escalera of Hermiston: judgment for $4,095.51.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Traci and Travis Powers of Adams: judgment for $409.75.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Oscar Castaneda of Pendleton: judgment for $6,301.46.
•Credits Inc. vs. Daniel Araiza of Hermiston: judgment for $698.16.
•Credits Inc. vs. Rosa Castaneda of Hermiston: judgment for $1,478.44.
•Credits Inc. vs. Gary Trevino of Umatilla: judgment for $2,219.05.
•Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Chris McClellan of Pendleton: judgment for $1,460.31.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Steven Dale Strong of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $546.05.
•Collection Bureau of Walla Walla vs. Fortunato Tiscareno of Milton-Freewater: judgment for $4,704.96.
Divorces
PENDLETON — Divorce decrees were signed in Umatilla County Courts for:
Jenny Daniela Montes Zamudio of Hermiston and Ismael Montes Campos of Grandview, Wash.; Savannah A. Moreno Hernandez and Julio A. Moreno Hernandez of Hermiston; Joseph W. Varney of Hermiston and Kimberly Ann Varney of Boardman; Jeremy M. Ambrose of Hermiston and Heather Colleen Ambrose of Independence; Jose Tellez and Mayra G. Garcia of Stanfield.
Marriages
PENDLETON — Marriage licenses have been registered in Umatilla County for:
Delana Renee Billings-Wilbourn, 57, and James S. Wilbourn, 48, both of Milton-Freewater.
Eric Michael Odem, 38, and Christena Adrianne Terjeson, 40, both of Walla Walla, Wash.
Bertha Elvia Briseno, 59, and Justiniano Gomez, 55, both of Hermiston.
Tiffani Kaye Wilson, 25, of Estacada, and Chantz Aaron Hecht, 25, of Cottage Grove.
Samantha Pearl Josephsen, 24, and Ellic Thomas O'Berg, 30, both of Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.